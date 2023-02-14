Here it comes, I think to myself. Another parent ready to berate me for denying their kid recognition.
This time, though, I’m ready.
As opposed to the day before when I experienced a similar situation as the Potomac News’ sports editor by telling a mother why I couldn’t print her son’s name in our annual school-year college commitment list I put together for the paper.
Although her son lived in Prince William County, he attended a school in Alexandria. I made it clear in the announcement soliciting submissions that only seniors attending school in Prince William County, city of Manassas and Manassas Park schools were eligible. End of story.
She, however, saw it differently, said I was unfair and promptly hung up.
So when another Prince William County resident called me the next day with the same request regarding his son who attended another high school in Alexandria, I told him the same thing. I then took a deep breath and braced for impact with attitude in my tone.
It wasn't necessary.
“Oh that’s OK, I understand,” the man said.
Wait, what? You don’t understand. No one understands. The thick file of parent complaints in my desk drawer attests to that, a file I’d like to turn into a book someday titled, ”Yes, they really said this.”
This gentleman, though, got it. He actually got it. What a relief.
So with that issue resolved, I figured it was time to hang up and get to other work-related topics on the to-do list. Except that's not what happened.
Under normal circumstances, the conversation should have ended that day and we would go our separate ways. Little did I know how this one phone call in the spring of 2000 would transform my life.
It had nothing to do with sports or kids. It had everything to do with God. And at the center of this unexpected blessing was John Guernsey, yes, the parent of a St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes senior going to Cornell for football. But, as it turns out, so much more.
For reasons that escape me now, we stayed on the line and started talking about church and God. He asked me if I went to a church and I told him I did, an Episcopal one in Haymarket.
Funny I should mention that. John was an Episcopal priest then at All Saints’ in Woodbridge. When he said that, I do remember thinking: Oh thank goodness I monitored my mouth. Now we’re talking to clergy.
Still on the phone with him, John invited me to attend All Saints’ if I ever wanted to come. Of course, I’m thinking, yeah right, that will happen. And of course, I was wrong again.
More than 20 years later, I remain a member of that church. It’s a place where I began to seriously reconsider my identity and what I value most.
I’d been searching for a firm foundation through other ventures without success. But God used John for this next step in my life and took my faith to a new level.
Have you ever had someone who believes in you more than you believe in yourself?
Someone who could stop everything, look you in the eye and say the right thing that elevated your level of faith beyond what you thought was possible?
Someone who says something during his sermon and makes it sound like it’s specifically directed toward you?
Someone who always has time for a kind remark or encouraging insight no matter how busy they are?
John did that for me.
How many times, I’d say, I can’t do that. And he’d say, why not? Check with God and trust in him.
I remember going through a difficult time in my personal life and talking to John about it. He suggested I talk to one of our church members, who was also a counselor. John noticed my immediate frown and asked why the reaction?
I told him I wanted to act in a different way and fix this situation now. John said, we can do that later, but for now it’s best to talk to the counselor.
Because it’s John and because he ministers only if the Holy Spirit prompts him, I agreed to get this person’s number. I went back to the Potomac News’ conference room, closed the door, turned the lights off to make sure no one knew what I was doing and made the call.
The counselor agreed to see me. And for at least 10 years, we typically had a standing appointment on Wednesday at 4 p.m. for a nearly hour-long talk. The conversations liberated my life in the best way possible.
Another lesson learned: It’s smart to heed John’s wisdom.
Of course he’ll deflect any credit. I get that. He’s letting God use him to reach others.
I remember doing a story on John when he stepped down as All Saints' rector. The story focused not only on his church ministry, but on how he impacted the wider Prince William County community in so many ways. When we met at a McDonald's near his Woodbridge home to talk. I could tell from the start he was uncomfortable doing this. Talk about God? Absolutely. Talk about himself? Not so much.
But John deserves recognition for doing his part out of humble obedience to reach those who need to hear God’s truth. And he reached me in the most unexpected way.
John officially retires Feb. 18 as the bishop of the Diocese of the Mid-Atlantic, closing another chapter on a life defined by faithful ministry to God’s word that included 28 years as rector of All Saints’ Church in Woodbridge and 12 years as a bishop leading this diocese.
But his legacy is rich. I’m one of many who saw their lives changed for the better through his ministering to them. And to think it started with a phone call one day about his son going to play football at Cornell.
What a gift. You start off a conversation about sports when it’s really about something much more important with implications far beyond anything we do on this Earth.
Only John. Only God.
David Fawcett is the sports editor for InsideNoVa/Prince William. Reach him at dfawcett@insidenova.com
