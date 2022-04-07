At the end of Wednesday night’s boys soccer game, the battle for supremacy in the Cedar Run District ended the way it began with visiting Osbourn and host Battlefield tied at 1, both in the standings and for Wednesday's final score.
Yet, the way in which the game reached its conclusion was most unusual. Officials called the game about midway through the second overtime period for what they deemed unruly behavior by the visiting fans. Officials halted the game in the second half by issuing an initial warning to the visiting spectators.
“[I am] disappointed the game was called early and the chance to finish a good competitive game was taken away from the kids,” Osbourn head coach Brandon Calandra said. “I thought both teams played hard and it’s a shame that something the kids have no control over are the ones punished.”
Battlefield (4-0-2 in the district, 6-0-2 overall) struck relatively early, with Danis Jacevic finding the back of the net five minutes in to give the Bobcats a 1-0 lead.
Outstanding defense kept the ball on Osbourn’s side of the field for the better part of the first twenty minutes of the game, with Battlefield manufacturing several shots on goal while only allowing a couple on their end.
Jose Martinez and Luke Boggess were outstanding on their respective sides of the turf in the first half, with Martinez making several outstanding saves for the Eagles. Several shots for Osbourn (4-0-2, 6-0-2) just missed the net, with one by Brandon Loarte at the 6:19 mark going wide left.
Several shots were made by both teams in the beginning minutes of the second half, with a laser shot for Battlefield glancing directly off of the left goal post.
Osbourn had several offensive opportunities in the first 10 minutes of play, but due to a combination of outstanding Battlefield defense and great saves by Boggess were unable to capitalize,
Then, at the halfway mark of the half, Osbourn’s Marcus McLean put the Eagles on the board for the first time in the night when he scored on a goal kick. That would be the final goal of the game, as several other shots missed just wide left or right of the goal.
“I was proud of my team's performance in the second half and how we fought back to get even after we started very flat in the first half,” Calandra said.
In overtime, Martinez made several great saves. Battlefield’s Yazan Yaghmoor got in several shots, but was unable to find the back of the net for the winning goal.
Both teams return to the field April 19. Battlefield meets Patriot and Osbourn takes on Osbourn Park. Both games start at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.