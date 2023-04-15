Battlefield’s opening salvo less than 15 seconds into their Cedar Run District boys soccer game at Osbourn on Friday night caught the Eagles entirely off-guard as some of their fans were still finding their seats.
It took less than 15 minutes for them to all but wrap the game up in their favor.
Osbourn scored four goals in the game’s first 13 minutes and rode a 6-2 halftime lead to a hectic 7-4 win over the Bobcats (3-2-1, 4-2-1). In continuing their spotless 8-0-0 overall and 6-0-0 district run to start the season, the Eagles won comfortably despite doubling their number of goals allowed so far this year.
Battlefield senior forward Carter Cramp took a pass from the opening kickoff down the right channel, and Osbourn goalie Nico Delgado made a fine save with Carter bearing down, only for Amari Benjamin to convert the rebound.
Osbourn goals in the fifth, sixth, eighth, and 13th minutes, however, spelled the Bobcats’ fate: first it was Juan Reyes via a Battlefield giveaway in their defensive third, an effort that goalie Dylan Ennis was able to stop only partially; two Jaiden Borba goals bookended a tally from Cooper Noseworthy, who found a gap in the defense after an Osbourn corner kick dribbled along the turf just slowly enough to catch the Bobcats napping.
“I was happy with the way we responded” to Battlefield’s first goal, Osbourn head coach Brandon Calandra said. “We played quick when we won the ball, we were switching the ball frequently … we knew if we continued to play our game, things would turn the right way.”
Benjamin scored his second goal from the penalty spot in the 28th minute to bring the Bobcats back to within two, but goals from Joseph Adebiyi and Noel Sotelo in the final 10 minutes of the half put any lingering questions regarding the outcome to rest.
“We were attempting to play [a] high press on them. We knew from watching film that they weren’t as good at the back,” said Sotelo, who scored twice on Friday and is the team’s focal point in the attacking third.
He credited the team’s longstanding continuity for their success thus far - soccer has long since overtaken football and other sports as Osbourn’s most popular, and the team has a strong chance to become the just the second state champion in any sport at the school since the Eagles moved to the top division of the VHSL in the mid-1990s.
“Since [we were] little kids we’ve been playing together, and it makes a lot of chemistry.”
