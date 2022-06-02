The chance to continue to represent one’s school, even after graduation, is a privilege that very few get to experience. When it does happen, it’s wholeheartedly embraced.

Just ask Brandon Loarte.

A week after graduating from Osbourn High School, the Marymount soccer commit scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the Eagles’ 4-1 victory over Patriot in the Class 6 Region B semifinals, keeping their undefeated season alive.

The Eagles (16-0-4) now advance to the June 7 state quarterfinals. They will also host Colonial Forge (15-3) Friday at 6 p.m. for the region championship. Osbourn is in states for only the second time in the school's history. Their first appearance was in 2008.

Osbourn last won a regional title in 1988 (Osbourn was a Group AA school then, and there was no state boys soccer tournament for that classification until 1989).

For Loarte, the opportunity to keep representing Osbourn on the soccer field after graduating comes with great pride. “It feels amazing. I just want to help the team as much as I can.”

Patriot (11-8-1) struck first for its only goal of the game just a few minutes in, when Cedar Run Player of the Year and Navy commit A.J. Schuetz found the back of the net, complementing a magnificent diving save seconds into the game by Will Lash.

After a period of aggressive, back-and-forth play between the two teams, Noel Sotelo tied things with a goal of his own, launching in a shot that just missed the goalkeeper’s grasp.

As the first half drew to a close, shortly after Patriot’s Kyan Laureano just missed tying the game, Loarte scored, giving the Eagles a 2-1 lead-a lead that would never be broken.

Osbourn would further expand their lead a few minutes into the third, when Elias SanJuan got in a high pass to Juan Reyes, who then scored on a header to increase the score to 3-1.

The final scoring of the game came shortly after the twenty minute mark, when senior Daniel Ramirez put an exclamation point on his team’s victory with a resounding goal to make it 4-1.

For Osbourn head coach Brandon Calandra, one of the biggest takeaways in the victory was that of grit his team played with, allowing them to be undefeated that far into the season.

"They give it all they’ve got and then some," Calandra said.