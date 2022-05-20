A tie is always better than a loss.

But Osbourn head boys soccer coach Brandon Calandra believed his team was capable of doing more. After enduring what he termed “the tie slump,” the Eagles’ offense responded to Calandra’s challenge and came together in timely fashion.

Osbourn recorded its fourth tie of the season on April 22, a 2-2 result against John Champe. From there, the Eagles closed strong, winning their final six regular-season games to overtake Battlefield based on points awarded for wins and ties and claim their second straight Cedar Run District title.

“It was a good wake-up call,” Calandra said of Osbourn’s string of deadlocks. “I knew we were skilled, but mentally I think they took it for granted. They started playing as if the next game might be their last.”

Osbourn’s offense began to gel once returner Danny Ramirez and newcomer Noel Sotelo became more comfortable playing with each other up front. Ramirez, a senior and the 2021 district player of the year, is second on the team with 10 goals. Sotelo, a junior, leads the Eagles with 19 goals.

Sotelo came out for Osbourn soccer as a freshman, but then opted to play club soccer instead. It ended up a moot point since there was no high school season in the spring of 2020 due to COVID-19.

Sotelo did not come out as a sophomore. But coming into this season, Calandra heard through other Osbourn players and assistant coach Jodi Kranich that Sotelo planned to play for the Eagles in 2022.

When Sotelo arrived for practice, Calandra knew immediately he was an impact player. He opened up many chances, especially as a finisher in the air.

Sotelo’s arrival gives Osbourn its most steadfast striker since Eric Calvillo in 2017, Calandra’s first year as head coach.

A senior, Calvillo recorded 18 goals and three assists in earning Conference 8 player of the year honors and a spot on the first-team, all-6A state team. The Eagles went 11-5-1 and won the conference regular-season and tournament titles.

“[Sotelo] is really good one on one,” Calandra said. “He’s not the fastest, but he’s consistent. Even if he doesn’t have the ball, he wins it back. He scrapes a lot and creates opportunities.”

Sotelo is a member of a strong junior class for an Osbourn team looking to finally break out of regionals. Overall, the Eagles return nine starters.

Osbourn year-by-year under head coach Brandon Calandra Year, Overall record, Finish 2017: 11-5-1, Lost in first round of regionals 2018: 10-7-3, Lost in region semifinals 2019: 10-7-3, Lost in second round of regionals 2020: No season due to COVID 2021: 9-2, Lost in region semifinals 2022: 13-0-4, TBD

The Eagles have reached regionals under Calandra each season, twice finishing one win from qualifying for the program’s second state tournament berth. Osbourn last advanced to states in 2008 and last won a regional title in 1988 (Osbourn was a Group AA school then, and there was no state boys soccer tournament for that classification until 1989).

In 2018, the Eagles lost to South Lakes 1-0 in the region semifinals. Osbourn lost by the same score last season in overtime to Colgan in the region semifinals.

“We’re hoping to close it finally,” Calandra said.