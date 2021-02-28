Brentsville High School scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally for a 22-8 win over Warren County Saturday at Patriot High School.
Junior Beau Lang and junior Nick Griffin both scored rushing touchdowns in the final period as the Tigers improved to 2-0. Lang led Brentsville with 104 rushing yards on 11 carries and Griffin totaled 53 yards on six carries. They both stepped in to lead Brentsville’s ground game after quarterback Guy Hayes suffered an injury.
Defensively, junior Andy Nguyen grabbed an interception, while senior Jake Johnson applied constant pressure from the outside and sophomore Tyler Nix spearheaded a fourth-down stop.
“The kids really responded this week to all sorts of adversity,” said Brentsville coach Joe Mullinax. “Two wins in five days. We’ve got some sore players in our program. But I am proud of the way we played the game. We never give up.”
OSBOURN BEATS OSBOURN PARK
Jakari Lewis ran for 203 yards on 17 carries and five touchdowns Friday as Osbourn defeated Osbourn Park 44-0 in both team’s season opener.
Quarterback Jonathan Ojo completed six passes out of 14 attempts for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Nathaniel Williamson caught two passes for 71 yards.
Defensively, linebacker Diego Aviles recorded nine tackles, two for loss. Linebacker Quentin Davis had eight tackles and one sack.
