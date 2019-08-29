Ivy Powell had a hand in all five of her team's goals and goalie DJ Holsclaw turned back 11 shots as the Osbourn High School field hockey team outlasted Woodbridge High School 5-3 Thursday night in Manassas.
Powell scored three goals and dished assists on goals by Lianty Yularnis and Abby Urquilla. Daisy Martinez had a defensive save for Osbourn to maintain an early two goal Eagle lead.
Woodbridge outshot Osbourn 15-9 and earned four more penalty corners than the Eagles but could not overcome an early two goal deficit, though the outcome was in doubt until Powell scored with 36 seconds left for the final margin.
Emma Bernbaum, Mariah Oddiah and Taylor Windmayer had a goal apiece for the Vikings.
