The Osbourn Eagles hosted the Osbourn Park Yellow Jackets on Thursday night and won a bitter cold, windy, and very hard hitting game 14-5.
On their very first play from scrimmage the Yellow Jackets fumbled and the Eagles pounced on it giving them 1st and 10 at the OP 20 yard line. Three plays later Eagle QB Jonathon Ojo threw a short swing pass to Jakari Lewis who made the first and second defenders miss and then tight roped the last 6 yards down the sideline for the score. The kick was good and the Eagles grabbed the early lead 7-0.
Osbourn stopped OP on their next series and after a short punt into the wind the Eagles were in business inside mid field. Two plays later Jakari Lewis took a handoff and went around the left end and down the side line untouched for a 43 yard TD Run. The kick was good and the Eagles lead 14-0.
The Eagles stopped the Jackets and after another short punt in the wind were set up on the OP side of the field. On the very first play of the drive, Devin Flemming intercepted a ball that an Eagle receiver couldn’t come down with and returned it all the way down inside the 10 yard line. Jakari Lewis was able to run him down and push him out of bounds for the touchdown saving play. The Eagle defense rose to the occasion when they kept them out of the end zone and took over on downs on the 2 yard line.
Later in the second quarter after the Eagles had a short punt into the wind the Jackets took over on the Eagle 32 yard line. The Jackets were able to able to drive down to the Eagle 17 yard line, but they could get no closer and had to settle for a 17 yard field goal
to cut the lead to 14-3.
On the very next series the Eagles fumbled an attempted lateral and a host of Osbourn Park tacklers pulled down Ojo in the end zone for a safety cutting the lead to 14-5 which stayed the same until half time.
Due to the bitter cold and winds neither team was really able to throw the ball so the defense for both teams loaded the box in the second half. Add a few turnovers and numerous penalties to those conditions and neither team really came close to scoring
in the second half. The Eagles won 14-5.
This brings the Eagles record to 3-2 and gives them a winning record for the first time since 2011.
