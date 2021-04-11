The visiting Osbourn Eagles defeated Forest Park 38-19 Friday in a "Plus-One" game" to secure the program's first winning record since 2011.
On their second play of their first possession Jakari Lewis went through the right side of the line and outraced the secondary for a 67 yard TD run. The kick was good and the Eagles (4-2) led 7-0.
The Eagles held the Bruins on their next series an after a short punt took over on the Forest Park 35 yard line. However, 2 plays later Roland Messier-Hewitt made an interception in the end zone to stop the scoring opportunity.
Early in the 2nd quarter Forest Park was driving when the Nickolas Williams pounced on a fumble giving the Eagles great field possession. Their drive stalled and on 4th and 7 Abraham Escobar kicked a 20-yard field goal giving them the lead 10-0.
On the ensuing kickoff, Chance Cathcart took the kick on a hop about the 13 yard line, made the first guy miss and then sprinted the rest of the way untouched for an 87 yard touchdown return. The kick was blocked, but the lead was cut to 10-6.
On their kickoff the Bruins recovered an onside kick and had the ball just inside Eagle territory.
On the very first play, Adric Johnson scooped up a low snap and threw a short crossing route to Collin Wickware. Wickware caught the ball near the 38 yard line and then outraced the Eagles secondary down his sideline for a 49 yard touchdown pass. The kick was good and the Bruins took the lead 13-10.
On the very next series Eagle QB Jonathon Ojo was flushed out of the pocket and threw a long ball down the sideline that was intercepted by Cameron Wickware. Wickware avoided a few Eagles and had a great return down to the Eagle 25 yard line. The Eagles held and on 4th down the Bruins attempted a long FG that was no good.
Jakari Lewis fielded the ball about the 7 yard and then crossed all the way to the other side of the field and was stopped just short of mid-field. Four plays later Lewis burst up the middle and carried it 55 yards down to 3 yard line. On the next play Ojo rolled right and after he could not find an open receiver kept it himself and dove in for 3 yard TD. The kick was good and the Eagles moved back in front 17-13.
On the first series of the second half Cameron Wickware came up with his 2nd interception and returned it down to the 25-yard line giving the Bruins great field position. On the very first play Adric Johnson made an almost perfect pass to Collin Wickware for a 25-yard touchdown, his second of the game. The kick was no good and the Bruins recaptured the lead 19-17.
The Eagles responded with their own 66 yard drive that ended with Ojo faking a handoff and then running the bootleg around left end for an 11 yard TD run and his second of the game. The kick was good and the Eagles retook the lead 24-19.
The Bruins came right back and drove down inside the red zone, but on 1st and 10 they fumbled and Xavier Williams-Baye recovered the ball to spoil their scoring opportunity.
Both teams were trading punts which temporarily halted all of the scoring, but when Forest Park lined up their punter was not able to handle a low snap and Quentin Davis ran him down and tackled him on the 7 yard line.
Jakari Lewis took the direct snap, ran left, broke a tackle and then went into the end zone for his second touchdown of the night. The kick was good and the Eagles extended their lead to 31-19.
On the kickoff the ball bounced off a Forest Park player and Osbourn recovered. The Eagles drove down to the 25 yard line and on 1st and 10 OJO threw a short pass to his brother Manny Ojo who was wide open for a 25 yard touchdown pass. The kick was good and the Eagles led 38-19.
After stopping the Bruins one last time the Eagles took over on downs and ran out the clock.
