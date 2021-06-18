The James Madison University coaching staff was named the DI Softball Coaching Staff of the Year. The Dukes qualified for their first-ever Women’s World Series and finished fourth overall in the nation.
JMU became the first unseeded team to beat a top-seed in its World Series opener when it defeated top-ranked Oklahoma 4-3.
The Dukes’ staff includes associate head coach Jennifer Herzig, an Osbourn High School graduate. Loren LaPorte is the head coach.
Herzig has coached at JMU for nine seasons. She was promoted to associate head coach in July, 2018. She is the team’s hitting coach and primary pitch caller.
Herzig joined JMU’s staff after serving seven seasons as the head coach at the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.
Herzig played her college softball at Charlotte. She was a three-time all-district selection at Osbourn, where she played catcher. Herzig graduated from the Manassas city high school in 1997.
