James Madison wide receiver Kris Thornton (Osbourn) has been named to the watch list for the 2022 Biletnikoff Award, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced on Wednesday.
The award goes to the outstanding FBS receiver.
Thornton is the first JMU player ever named to this watch list. He was part of the third round of additions to the initial list.
Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award.
This season, Thornton has 37 receptions for 642 yards and five touchdowns. He has turned in four 100-yard games, including a career-best 173 at Arkansas State. Thornton ranks eighth in the FBS in receiving yards per game (107.0) and 29th in catches per outing (6.2).
The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of 610 college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers.
JENKINS HONORED
Patriot High School graduate Keith Jenkins was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Football Rookie of the Week. The Morgan State freshman averaged 43 yards on 5 kickoff returns against N.C. Central, including a 98-yard return for a touchdown Saturday.
