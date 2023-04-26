Kris Thornton usually refrains from answering his phone when an unrecognizable number pops up on his screen.
But the Osbourn High School graduate is making an exception right now in case an NFL team calls him.
A standout wide receiver at James Madison University, Thornton has entertained calls and texts from various NFL personnel in preparation for the draft April 27-29.
At only 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, Thornton is an unlikely selection in the seven-round draft, but teams could sign him afterward as an undrafted rookie free agent or invite him to a rookie mini-camp after the draft.
So to make himself available, Thornton is on standby anytime an NFL team reaches out to him.
“I’m picking up,” he said.
Thornton is on NFL teams’ radar screens after putting together an impressive three-year career at JMU following his transfer from VMI.
He finished second in the program’s history with 23 receiving touchdowns, third in career receptions with 168 and fourth in receiving yards (2,540). Thornton was also the first JMU player to post multiple and back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons and holds the single-season record for most receptions (83 in 2021).
In 2022, JMU’s first at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, he totaled 59 receptions for 1,015 yards and seven touchdowns in earning first-team all-Sun Belt Conference honors.
Thornton also returned kickoffs and ran the ball for the Dukes, two opportunities that underscore his versatility.
“Leaving VMI for JMU definitely elevated my stock,” said Thornton, winner of JMU’s Gary Clark Offensive MVP award this season. “It’s nothing against VMI. But here we were in the playoffs and contending for national championships and we moved up to the FBS. It put more eyes on me to play at the next level.”
Besides his production, Thornton also used JMU’s Pro Day on March 20 to showcase his abilities.
Of the 12 players participating in pro day, Thornton posted the best vertical jump (41 inches), tied Devin Ravenel for the top time in the 40 (4.45 seconds) and had the top time in the three-cone drill (6.76 seconds).
“This was super important,” Thornton said of pro day. “I was happy with my numbers. I felt like I could have run faster, but other than that I thought I did well.”
Thornton began his preparation for pro day at Grossetti Performance just outside Pittsburgh.
“I was happy with the results,” Thornton said.
Along with other draft prospects, Thornton visited with the Baltimore Ravens’ coaching staff April 4 for the team’s local pro day for regional college prospects. He also toured their facilities.
Thornton has been working out at JMU, but plans to come home to Manassas for the draft. He is looking forward to the opportunity of receiving a shot somewhere.
“I’m making sure I’m staying sharp to go wherever I go,” Thornton said.
