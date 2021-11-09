The DC Touchdown Club selected Osbourn graduate Kris Thornton as its Washington Metro College Football Player of the Week.
Thornton caught eight passes for 142 yards and a single-season school-record four touchdowns Saturday in James Madison University's 51-14 win over Campbell.
“Speed kills,” James Madison Coach Curt Cignetti said. “He’s really smart. He runs good routes. He’s dependable. He has good habits. He plays fast everyday at practice and he plays fast everyday in the game. He’s got really good focus. That’s what separates the good players from the great this time of the year.”
After sitting out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer requirements, Thornton earned first-team all-Colonial Athletic Association following the spring 2021 season. Thornton was a preseason all-CAA selection this season and leads the league with 59 receptions and nine touchdown receptions.
