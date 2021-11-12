The summer before his senior high school football season, Kris Thornton made a critical decision that changed the trajectory of his college career.

Believing his 5-foot-8 frame better suited to play wide receiver than running back at the next level, Thornton told then-Osbourn head coach Chris Samuels he was open to a position change.

Samuels agreed. Although Thornton led the Eagles in rushing the season before with 616 yards and 12 touchdowns, Osbourn needed a new go-to wide receiver following Desmond Woodson’s graduation. Based on his quickness and skillset, Thornton filled the void and then some.

With everyone on the same page, Thornton flourished to form a prolific passing game with quarterback Anthony Pearson. In his lone season at wideout, Thornton earned 2016 second-team all-state honors in setting school-records for receptions (94) and receiving yardage (1,601). Both marks also rank among the top 10 in the Virginia High School League’s state record books.

Not to be outdone, Thornton has racked up big numbers everywhere he’s gone since then.

At VMI, he established a single-season receiving record (87) in 2018 in claiming all-America honors as a sophomore. Thornton then transferred the following season to James Madison University, where he has continued his success.

Thornton captured first-team all-Colonial Athletic Association as a red-shirt junior during the pandemic-shortened season in the spring and currently leads the CAA with 59 receptions and nine touchdown receptions through nine games for the second-ranked Dukes (9-1 overall) in the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.

In James Madison’s’ 51-14 win Saturday over Campbell, Thornton caught a school-record four touchdown passes to finish with eight receptions for a season-high 142 yards.

The performance moved him into fourth on JMU’s record books for single-season touchdown receptions and earned him Washington Metro College Football Player of the Week honors from the DC Touchdown Club.

More importantly, it reinforced a point he first set out to make when this transition started in high school.

“Making that switch, I had a great year that helped,” Thornton said. “It showed that height does not matter.”

What makes Thornton’s rise even more special is that he learned to pass catch primarily through the efforts of another one-time JMU star wideout: his father Keith.

JMU never came close to throwing as much during Keith’s time with the Dukes from 1987-90 as they do now. But Thornton did well despite competing in a Wing-T offense that emphasized the running game and cycled through three different offensive coordinators.

A converted quarterback who starred at Marshall-Walker High School in Richmond, Keith Thornton caught 77 career passes at JMU. In 1988 season, he totaled eight touchdown receptions, which sits tied for eighth in the JMU record books.

Thornton remembers in elementary school watching his dad’s game tapes at JMU. Using a field near their Manassas home, Keith taught his son the finer points of pass catching when it came to running routes and reading defenses. Thornton already possessed the speed and agility. He needed work on the technical aspects.

By the time Thornton assumed the role of Osbourn’s top receiver senior season, he felt more prepared.

Despite his impressive numbers, though, Thornton. due to his size, received only one Division I scholarship offer out of high school: VMI. Thornton wanted to play at that level so he signed with the Keydets.

He enjoyed the football side of things at VMI, but the rigorous military lifestyle wore on him. After his sophomore season, Thornton put his name in the transfer portal.

JMU was the first school to contact him. Under then head coach Mike Houston, the Dukes had offered Thornton a non-scholarship roster spot as a preferred walk on at JMU when he graduated from Osbourn in 2017.

This time, JMU, now led by Curt Cignetti, again offered him a preferred walk-on spot. Thornton liked the Dukes’ winning culture. The program has reached the NCAA playoffs seven straight seasons, including a national championship in 2016 and two national runner-up finishes.

He liked their wide-open offense. And the family connection didn’t hurt either. Besides his father, Thornton's mother Juana also graduated from JMU.

Although his parents left the decision up him, Thornton felt at home. He fondly recalled watching games at JMU as a child. He even still has his Duke the Bulldog stuffed animal his parents bought him as a kid at the school’s bookstore.

He was ready to create new memories.

“I was excited to go there where my dad used to be on the field,” Thornton said.

Because of NCAA transfer rules, Thornton sat out the 2019 season. Thornton said it was hard to watch from the sidelines after playing so much the season before. But he used the opportunity to get better instead of feeling sorry for himself.

He learned under Brandon Polk and Riley Stapleton, who led JMU’s receiving crops in 2019 when the Dukes reached the FCS championship game.

By the following season, he was on scholarship and prepared to step in again as a leading receiver. With NCAA granting athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, Thornton has one more season available. He is leaning toward coming back for 2022.

In the meantime, Keith has enjoyed watching his son perform in a position at a place where he once thrived.

“All the hard work he’s put in,” Keith said. “I’m proud to see it paying off.”