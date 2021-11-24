Osbourn graduate Lucky Whitehead was one of three BC Lions named a Canadian Football League West Division All-Star Wednesday.
Whitehead, who signed as a free agent with the Lions, finished with 60 receptions for 932 yards, which ranked him in the top five in the CFL in both categories. He also caught four touchdowns.
Whitehead also made an impact on special teams, where he returned 12 punts for 130 yards and a touchdown and also had a 118-yard missed field goal return touchdown during a week six victory over Ottawa.
Whitehead led all Lions with 1,212 combined yards. His accomplishments also helped him earn the team nomination for CFL Most Outstanding Player.
