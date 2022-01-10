The BC Lions announced Monday it had signed Osbourn graduate Lucky Whitehead to a contract extension through the 2023 season.
Whitehead was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 8.
This past season, Whitehead earned CFL and West Division all-star honors after catching 60 passes for 932 yards (fifth in the CFL) and five touchdowns. He led the team with 1,212 combined yards.
Overall, he totaled four 100 or more receiving yard games. His 15.5 yards per catch average led the team and was second in the CFL
