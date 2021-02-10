Osbourn High School graduate Lucky Whitehead signed Tuesday with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League.
Whitehead spent the last two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In his first season, Whitehead caught 52 passes and two touchdowns, while returning 20 kickoffs for 596 yards (which was ninth in the CFL).
The 2020 season was cancelled because of the pandemic.
“Lucky’s speed and athleticism make him a great fit for the playmakers we are bringing in on offense, “ said Lions co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell.
Whitehead began his pro football career in the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys and played in 30 games over two seasons. He totaled 1,404 all-purpose yards.
He then signed with the New York Jets in 2017 before they waived him in August, 2018.
Whitehead is one of two local players in the CFL. The other is Potomac graduate Abdul Kanneh, who re-signed with the Ottawa Redblacks in January.
A defensive back, Kanneh began his CFL career in Ottawa, where he was a two-time East Division All-Star. He also played for Hamilton in 2017 and Toronto (2018-19).
