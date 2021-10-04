The BC Lions of the Canadian Football League announced Monday that wide receiver Lucky Whitehead will undergo surgery this Wednesday after breaking his hand in last week’s loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The Osbourn High School graduate is expected back in the lineup in two to four weeks. The Lions are off this week before returning to action Oct. 16 for a 4 p.m. game against visiting Calgary.
Whitehead has recorded 36 receptions for 665 yards and four touchdowns in eight games this season. His receiving yardage is second in the CFL and his four touchdowns are tied for second.
He’s also returned a missed field goal 119 yards for a score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.