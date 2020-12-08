Osbourn High School head football coach Cortez Whiting was selected to the 2021 AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute. The American Football Coaches Association announced the selections Monday.
Whiting is in his fourth year as the Eagles' head football coach. The Gar-Field High School graduate joins Jake Griedl (Marshall, TX) as the only two high school coaches chosen for the program. The other selections come from the NFL and college ranks.
Additional participants from Virginia are Corey Heatherman, defensive coordinator at James Madison University, Shane Hunter, inside linebackers coach at Virginia, Rod West, Richmond’s defensive coordinator and Justin Hamilton, Virginia Tech’s defensive coordinator.
According to the AFCA, the 35 Under 35 program is “aimed at identifying and developing premier, future leaders in the football coaching profession.”
The AFCA received over 150 applicants for this year's class.
Whiting, who graduated from Gar-Field in 2004, is a former assistant at his alma mater as well as Woodbridge, Potomac and North Stafford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.