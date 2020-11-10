Osbourn High School will have a winter sports season but it will do so without fans at its home events.
The School Board of the City of Manassas approved the motion Tuesday by a vote of 5-2. No decision was made regarding the fall and spring sports seasons.
The Virginia High School League’s compressed winter sports season begins Dec. 7 with basketball practice. Games start Dec. 21. The winter sports season finishes Feb. 20.
The four other school divisions in Osbourn’s region, Prince William County, Stafford, Loudoun and Spotsylvania, are also on schedule to hold a winter sports season.
Loudoun County Public Schools announced Monday it would not allow spectators either. Prince William County Public Schools has not announced whether it will allow spectators at sporting events.
Attendance for all statewide athletic events is set at a maximum 250 per state guidelines.
If spectators can’t attend games in person, the National Federation of State High School Associations’ network offers a subscription streaming service for live sporting events. A camera is equipped in Osbourn’s gym and football stadium to broadcast games without announcers. The cost of installing the cameras is free, but the NFHS keeps the revenue for the two years of the service.
A monthly subscription costs $10.99 and an annual subscription is $69.99.
VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun will continue to lobby the governor’s office and the Virginia Department of Health about raising the capacity limit. The state is open to discussions about upgrading its current restrictions.
