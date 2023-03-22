soccer generic.jpg

BOYS SOCCER

OSBOURN 8, JOHN CHAMPE 0: Erith Garcia and Noel Sotelo each scored two goals Tuesday in the Eagles' Cedar Run District opener.

Cooper Noseworthy, Juan Reyes, Jaiden Skelton and Elia SanJuan each scored one goal for Osbourn (3-0, 1-0).

OSBOURN PARK 3, GAINESVILLE 0: Jonathan Rivera had two goals for Osbourn Park and Adhbuth Sista had one goal. Assists were made by Grant Harman, Johnny Angel and Daniel Flores.

Kevin Sandoval and Luis Argueta played well on the defensive line to help keep the shutout.

PATRIOT 2, UNITY REED 0: Jake Gibson (unassisted) and Erly Canales (Rodney Williams assist) scored both goals for Patriot.

FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 3, BATTLEFIELD 1: Nathan Tran, David Xavier and Jason Smith scored for Freedom.

Battlefield’s goal was scored by Manzi Siibo.

GIRLS SOCCER

GAINESVILLE 4, OSBOURN PARK 2: Gainesville goals came from Ella Nhek, Callie Nicewonger (two) and Olivia Wrobel.
 
Gainesville lost 7-0 and 10-1 last season to OP. On Tuesday, the Cardinals did a good job of shutting down the Yellow Jackets' main offensive threat, Jazmin Jackson.
"OP was one of our goals of teams to beat this year," said Gainesville head coach Samantha Donelan. "We also wanted to shut down Jazmin as she scored most of OP's goals against us last year." 
Gainesville is now 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the Cedar Run District. 
 
BATTLEFIELD 1, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 1: The Bobcats (1-1-1 overall, 0-0-1 in Cedar Run District) took the lead in the 29th minute on a goal by Autumn Hottle off an assist from Kyndal Shuler.

Freedom tied the game in the 57th minute.

