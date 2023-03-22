BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN 8, JOHN CHAMPE 0: Erith Garcia and Noel Sotelo each scored two goals Tuesday in the Eagles' Cedar Run District opener.
Cooper Noseworthy, Juan Reyes, Jaiden Skelton and Elia SanJuan each scored one goal for Osbourn (3-0, 1-0).
OSBOURN PARK 3, GAINESVILLE 0: Jonathan Rivera had two goals for Osbourn Park and Adhbuth Sista had one goal. Assists were made by Grant Harman, Johnny Angel and Daniel Flores.
Kevin Sandoval and Luis Argueta played well on the defensive line to help keep the shutout.
PATRIOT 2, UNITY REED 0: Jake Gibson (unassisted) and Erly Canales (Rodney Williams assist) scored both goals for Patriot.
FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 3, BATTLEFIELD 1: Nathan Tran, David Xavier and Jason Smith scored for Freedom.
Battlefield’s goal was scored by Manzi Siibo.
GIRLS SOCCER
Freedom tied the game in the 57th minute.
