Osbourn graduate Travis Pittman and Osbourn Park graduate Drew Ruggles were named Monday to the United States’ 14-player roster that will compete in the Mini Football World Cup Oct. 1-11 in Perth, Australia.
They will be joined by U.S. World Cup standouts Jermaine Jones. In the Mini Football World Cup’s first year of competition, the U.S. won the title in 2015. The international indoor soccer competition is held every other year.
Pittman graduated from Osbourn in 2009. The Cedar Run District player of the year his senior season, Pittman totaled 15 goals and 11 assists before going on to star at West Virginia University.
A midfielder, Pittman has played professionally for a number of teams since 2013. He’s currently with the San Diego Sockers of the Major Arena Soccer League.
A 2010 Osbourn Park graduate, Ruggles was a three-time all-district selection for the Yellow Jackets. After playing three seasons for Georgia Southern, Ruggles became a professional in 2014 when he joined the Wilmington Hammerheads.
The defender helped the Milwaukee Wave win the MASL championship last season. He signed with the Florida Tropic in the offseason.
U.S. Roster
|G - Boris Pardo (San Diego Sockers)
|D - Adriano Dos Santos (Baltimore Blast)
|D - Drew Ruggles (Florida Tropics)
|D - Uzi Tayou (Ontario Fury)
|D - Israel Sesay (Ontario Fury)
|M - Brian Farber (San Diego Sockers)
|M - Gordy Gurson (Florida Tropics)
|M - Kraig Chiles (San Diego Sockers)
|M - Travis Pittman (San Diego Sockers)
|M - Slavisa Ubiparipovic (Utica City FC)
|M - Jermaine Jones (Ontario Fury)
|F - Franck Tayou (Ontario Fury)
|F - VcMor Eligwe (Dallas Sidekicks)
|F - Taylor Bond (San Diego Sockers)
