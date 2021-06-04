Kevin Ambrose – Athlete – Class of 1982
Victor A. Cahoon – Athlete – Class of 1986
Todd Colas – Athlete – Class of 1980
Albert L. Crow – Coach (Administrator)
Andrew Dykstra – Athlete – Class of 2004
Daniel J. Evans, Sr. – Coach (Administrator)
Billy Fields – Athlete – Class of 1978
Marcia D. Fletcher – Athlete – Class of 1987
Michael E. Holupka, Jr. – Contributor (Booster)
Ariel Karabinus – Athlete – Class of 2010
Jack Lynch – Contributor (Administrator)
Gabrielle M. Mizerak – Athlete – Class of 2009
Larry Nemerow – Coach
Debbie Saffer – Athlete - 1983
Helen Theisen – Athlete - 2008
The 2021 Osbourn Park Athletic Hall of Fame inductees have been selected by the Hall of Fame Trustees based on their accomplishments. This inaugural class includes athletes, coaches and contributors. They have brought distinction and honor to the development and success of the Osbourn Park athletic program. Please join us in celebrating these outstanding members of the Osbourn Park Athletic community.
The Induction Ceremony will take place on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at The Old Hickory Golf Club in Woodbridge.
