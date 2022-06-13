Osbourn Park High School has announced its second athletic hall of fame class.
The inductees were selected by the Hall of Fame Trustees based on their accomplishments.
The induction ceremony is Thursday, October 13, 2022 at The Old Hickory Golf
Club in Woodbridge.
Here are the inductees:
Maryellen Derenda – Athlete – Class of 2008
Mike DiNuzzo – Athlete – Class of 2007
Richard Dombrowski – Athlete – Class of 1998
Erica Field – Athlete – Class of 2012
Mike Foley – Coach
Bethany Hyter – Athlete – Class of 2008
Brittany Hyter – Athlete – Class of 2008
Lea Shreve – Athlete – Class of 1997
Jake Stronko – Athlete – Class of 2009
Rebecca Tillett – Athlete – Class of 1995
Aaron Trammell – Athlete – Class of 1997
Breanna Walker – Athlete – Class of 2012
James Greene – Athlete – Class of 1983
Robert Jackson – Athlete – Class of 1988
Carl Kuhn – Coach
Justin McElfish – Athlete – Class of 1998
