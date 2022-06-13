Rebecca Tillett (Saint Louis 2022.JPG

Osbourn Park High School has announced its second athletic hall of fame class.

The inductees were selected by the Hall of Fame Trustees based on their accomplishments. 

The induction ceremony is Thursday, October 13, 2022 at The Old Hickory Golf

Club in Woodbridge.

Here are the inductees: 

Maryellen Derenda – Athlete – Class of 2008

Mike DiNuzzo – Athlete – Class of 2007

Richard Dombrowski – Athlete – Class of 1998

Erica Field – Athlete – Class of 2012

Mike Foley – Coach

Bethany Hyter – Athlete – Class of 2008

Brittany Hyter – Athlete – Class of 2008

Lea Shreve – Athlete – Class of 1997

Jake Stronko – Athlete – Class of 2009

Rebecca Tillett – Athlete – Class of 1995

Aaron Trammell – Athlete – Class of 1997

Breanna Walker – Athlete – Class of 2012

James Greene – Athlete – Class of 1983

Robert Jackson – Athlete – Class of 1988

Carl Kuhn – Coach

Justin McElfish – Athlete – Class of 1998

