BASEBALL
OSBOURN PARK 7, PATRIOT 2: The visiting Yellow Jackets scored four runs in the top of the sixth to take control and hand the Pioneers their first loss of the season Thursday.
Osbourn Park (2-3, 3-5) led 3-2 going into the top of the sixth.
Keith Davis got the win. He struck out eight and allowed one earned run, three walks and three hits in 4.2 innings.
Toby Rhodes led Osbourn Park’s offense, going 3 for 4 with four RBI.
For the game, Osbourn Park outhit Patriot 13-5.
Jakob Foster took the loss for Patriot (4-1, 7-1). He allowed 10 hits, four earned runs and one walk and struck out eight in 5.2 innings.
Patriot recorded three errors.
HYLTON 32, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 3 (five innings): Dylan Click had four RBI and Chase Gillespie and Kai Basnight three each in the Bulldogs’ Cardinal District win.
Hylton is now 1-5 in the district and 2-9 overall. Freedom falls to 0-5.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 13, POTOMAC 0: The host Wildcats jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first inning in Thursday’s non-district win.
Mountain View held Potomac to one hit.
SOFTBALL
PATRIOT 4, OSBOURN PARK 3: Ella Roberson’s walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth lifted the Pioneers (4-1, 5-5) to the Cedar Run District win.
Reagan Trottman got the win. She allowed nine hits, one walk and one earned run and struck out two in eight innings. Each team had nine hits.
OP falls to 3-2 and 7-3.
FOREST PARK 3, WAKEFIELD 1: Arianna Pitts struck out five and held Wakefield to one run and five hits in seven innings for the win.
Hiywot Kemahu led Forest Park (5-2) with two RBI.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 16, POTOMAC 6: The host Wildcats broke a 6-6 tie with four runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Potomac is now 6-3.
GIRLS SOCCER
FOREST PARK 4, GAR-FIELD 1: Forest Park (5-0 in the Cardinal District, 6-0-1 overall) started its scoring with a free kick by central defender Maggie Neall in the 18th minute.
Three additional goals were scored by Mattie Edozie, Nicole Cargill, and Becca Perez with assists from Maggie Stebbins, Ryan Kenner, and Sydney Washington.
With five minutes left in the game Gar-Field scored to deny Forest Park a shutout.
Goalkeeper Kiki Palmer was injured and replaced by goalie Lexi Roth.
Exceptional play by Forest Park defenders Maggie Neall, Nora Neall, Kaylie Scherer, Kendall Breslin and Andrea Zarabia Pili.
Gar-field goalkeeper AJ Lopez was the Player of Match making fifteen saves.
HYLTON 3, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0: Ashley Hernandez scored 2 goals and Olivia Dingman 1 for the Bulldogs (4-1, 6-1).
BOYS SOCCER
GAR-FIELD 5, FOREST PARK 1: The Red Wolves (3-2-1, 4-2-2) handed the Bruins their first loss of the season.
Nana Gyamfi scored Forest Park’s lone goal off an assist from Jayden Ansah. The Bruins are now 5-1-1 overall and 4-1 in the Cardinal District.
FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 3, HYLTON 1: Kofi Acquah and Abdul Kamara both had a goal and an assist and Oscar Martinez added a goal. Goalie Marlon Arevalo stopped a penalty kick late in the game to help the Eagles (1-4, 2-6) maintain a two-goal lead.
BOYS LACROSSE
PATRIOT 19, UNITY REED 0: Tyler Schmelzer and Wyatt Holden each scored four goals, Patrick Wilkinson and Christian Chandler two each and Sam Fernandez, Brody McClure, Vincent Smith, Cade Blaha, Owen Bruno, Blake Sherin and Mason DeBottis one each for Patriot (3-3).
Unity Reed is 0-8.
COLONIAL FORGE 13, STAFFORD 2: For Colonial Forge, Cael Sandberg, Kevin McGowan and Reed Krug scored three goals each, Ian Bennett had two and Jason Rubio and Ryan Bondgren had one each.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 17, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 5: For Battlefield (5-1), Erin Sweeney totaled 5 goals, 3 assists 2 caused turnovers and 2 ground balls, Kendra Harris 5 goals and 1 cause turnover, Kyra Moran 2 goals, Natalie Moul 1 goal, 1 assist, 3 caused turnovers, 2 ground balls and 7 draw controls and Grace Lint had 5 saves in goal.
PATRIOT 14, WOODBRIDGE 3: For Patriot, goalie Katie Sullivan made 6 saves, Chloe Annibell totaled 6 goals and 1 draw control and a caused turnover, Faith Fernandez totaled 3 goals and 2 draw controls, Jordan Scott had 8 draw controls and 1 goal, Olivia Ozark made 2 goals, Maddy Vazquez scored 1 goal and Madison Crannell scored 1 goal.
The Patriot defense, led by Katy Kachele, Rebecca Violett, Angelina Flores and Chelsea Perez, held the Woodbridge girls to 3 goals.
