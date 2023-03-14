BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN PARK 1, COLGAN 0 (OT): Daniel Flores scored the game-winner off an assist from Jason Carcamo. Luis Árgueta , Kevin Sandoval and Ashby Barbee had strong showings on the defensive line to help Osbourn Park (1-0) keep the shutout.
PATRIOT 5, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 0: Anthony Cuzmar, Connor Williams, Jordan Cueva-Quiroz, Jerameel Diaz Vargas and Jake Gibson all scored for the Pioneers (1-0). Cueva-Quiroz added an assist and Evan Davisson had seven saves in goal.
OSBOURN 1, POTOMAC 0: Cooper Noseworthy scored the Eagles’ lone goal off an assist from Michael Olguin.
GIRLS SOCCER
COLGAN 4, BROAD RUN 0: Samantha Deguzman scored two goals and Mia Arevalo-Delcid one to lead the Sharks. Emma Watson had two assists.
Colgan's other score came off a Broad Run own goal. Colgan led 2-0 at halftime.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BATTLEFIELD 21, FREEDOM-SOUTH RIDING 7: Kendra Harris tallied six goals and one assist, Grace Patane four goals and one assist and Averie Cage five assists, one goal, three ground balls and four draw controls in the Bobcats’ victory.
SOFTBALL
BATTLEFIELD 6, CENTREVILLE 1: Madison Johnson hit a triple in the bottom of the fifth to break a 1-1 tie in the Bobcats’ non-district win. Johnson finished the game 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Trinity Gaither was 3 for 4 with an RBI off a solo home run.
Bailey Lavin pitched a complete-game victory. She struck out six and allowed one run and four hits in seven innings.
OSBOURN PARK 14, WESTFIELD 6: Cordia Hirschy hit a three-run homer to lead the Yellow Jackets.
Hayden Menefee added three hits, one RBI and three runs scored, and Gauri Saigal had three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs.
Overall, Osbourn Park recorded 17 hits.
Samantha Borrayo and Camryn Anson combined to strike out 10 Westfield batters in seven innings. Borrayo got the win.
PATRIOT 19, COLGAN 7: Natalie Stanton recorded seven RBIs and hit two home runs for Patriot.
Reagan Trottman was the winning pitcher. She struck out one and allowed two hits and one run in three innings.
HYLTON 31, MANASSAS PARK 3: Luana Plummer recorded seven RBI and Amiya Johnson 5 in the Bulldogs' non-district win.
Briana McDonald struck out seven over five innings for the Bulldogs. Johnson and Jayel Williams hit homers for Hylton.
