CLASS 6 STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL SEMIFINAL
Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Osbourn Park (13-1) at Cosby (7-1)
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
Osbourn Park: Senior Jo Raflo (team-high 10.0 points a game), senior Maddie Scarborough (6.3 ppg), senior Alex Harju (8.5 ppg). Raflo and Scarborough have both signed with Division I colleges: Presbyterian and Loyola Chicago
Cosby: 6-foot senior center Alexis Warren (22 points a game), sophomore forward Sydney Turner, senior Isabel Tillett. Warren has signed with UVA-Wise.
STATE TOURNAMENT HISTORY
Osbourn Park: This is the Yellow Jackets’ third trip to states in the school’s history and second straight. They lost in the state quarterfinals their first two appearances.
Cosby: The Titans won Class 6 state titles in 2014, ’15, ’16 and ’18 and were the runner-up to Woodbridge in 2019.
DID YOU KNOW? Cosby senior Isabel Tillett spent her freshman season at Osbourn Park. She is the daughter of Rebecca Tillett, an Osbourn Park graduate who is currently the head women’s basketball coach at Longwood University … Rebecca Tillett succeeded Kelly at Forest Park after Kelly left to become an assistant for the George Mason University women's basketball season ... Osbourn Park has gone 68-23 under fourth-year head coach Chrissy Kelly … Raflo and Scarborough are four-year varsity players … Osbourn Park’s defense allows 33.3 points a game.
STATE FINAL: The Osbourn Park-Cosby winner plays at the Madison-West Potomac winner Saturday at 7 p.m. for the state championship.
HOW TO WATCH: No spectators are allowed to attend the state semifinals or finals. But the NFHS Network will stream all the games for a cost. A single-game is $6.99. A monthly and annual subscription is also available for purchase.
