OSBOURN PARK 35, COLGAN 28: Thomas Pullen ran for 189 yards on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns as the visiting Yellow Jackets snapped a 15-game losing streak Saturday with a season-opening win over the Sharks.
The game began Friday, but was postponed at halftime due to lightning and rescheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. OP led 27-21 at halftime.
The victory also marked Reggie Scott's first win as Osbourn Park's head coach.
Quarterback Ryan Westhoff was 7 of 13 for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Two of the touchdowns went to Wyatt Hurley, who finished the game with three receptions for 111 yards. One of the touchdown passes was for 70 yards.
Westhoff also grabbed an interception. Kavon Moxley finished with seven tackles, three tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. Andrew Arthur-Humphrey totaled six tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.
Matthew Brown added 61 rushing yards on 14 carries.
For Colgan, Chance Lundy rushed for two touchdowns on runs of 45 and 15 yards. Devon Grant returned two punts for touchdowns for 50 and 74 yards. Keagan Williams recorded an interception.
