Danielle Darfour and Kori Cole each carried a critical role in Osbourn Park’s Class 6 state girls basketball quarterfinal Friday.
The Yellow Jackets needed Darfour to hound James River’s sensational freshman guard Lanie Grant, a University of North Carolina commitment and the Class 6 Region A player of the year.
Cole, meanwhile, needed to convert lay-ups to keep Osbourn Park’s offense in sync.
Both delivered at the right times in the Yellow Jackets’ 59-35 home win. Darfour made Grant work for every shot as James River’s offense struggled to get on track.
On the other end of the court, Cole stepped up with eight of her 16 points as part of a 19-4 third-quarter run that put Osbourn Park (25-1) in control for good.
The result: The Yellow Jackets advance to Monday’s state semifinal where they will host Thomas Dale. Thomas Dale defeated Woodbridge 47-38. Alana Powell led Osbourn Park with 18 points and freshman Alexandra Brown added 11.
Stifling defense is a trademark of any Chrissy Kelly-led team and this year’s Osbourn Park team is no exception.
The only difference was finding a lock-down defender, something Kelly said the Yellow Jackets have lacked in her first four years at the helm.
Before this season started, Kelly believed Darfour could fulfill that role and become one of the best defenders in the state. She asked Darfour if she was up to the task. The 5-foot-7 junior said she was and has proved it game after game for a defense that entered Friday allowing 30.8 points a game.
With her agility, athleticism and quickness, Darfour stuck to Grant all night long, forcing three turnovers off five-second violations. Grant led James River with 16 points, but they were hard-fought baskets.
Although Darfour added four points as well, Kelly wants her to focus on defense.
“She makes everyone else better,” Kelly said.
Cole sparked Osbourn Park’s offense after a quick breather on the bench. Kelly pulled Cole for a moment to settle the 5-8 junior down after she missed some early lay-ups. The move worked.
With James River trailing by two 25-23 with 5:50 left in the third quarter, Cole re-entered the game and scored back-to-back baskets that ignited an eventual 13-0 run.
Osbourn Park never looked back in reaching the state semifinals for the second straight season.
“She changed the tempo,” Kelly said of Cole. “She’s our emotional leader.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.