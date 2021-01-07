The reputation of Colgan’s Alyssa Andrews, a Virginia Tech commitment, among fellow area coaches and teams is such that teams realize “she is going to get her points,” but for many, the primary focus when they play Colgan is to cause her to take fewer inside shots and feel defensive pressure.
That point of emphasis worked to a T for visiting Osbourn Park in a 53-50 victory over the Sharks Wednesday night. Even though Andrews scored 24, she made just 8 of 18 shots and was forced to shoot mainly from the perimeter, especially in the first half when she made just three of nine field goals as Osbourn Park took a 29-18 halftime lead.
Colgan (3-1) was plagued by poor shooting, both from the field (16 for 64, 25 percent) and from the line (17 for 27, 63 percent) in the game, which put them well behind Osbourn Park for much of the game. But similar to the template they established during their regional championship season last year, the Sharks showed great resilience in the fourth quarter.
After Osbourn Park (1-0) to a 51-38 lead with 4:12 left in the game on a driving layup by Jo Raflo, Colgan’s dynamic duo of Kennedy Fuller and Andrews led the Sharks to a comeback, sparking a 15-2 run that nearly pulled Colgan even. Fuller missed a potential game-tying three-point attempt in the waning seconds as the Yellow Jackets held on. But Andrews scored 10 of her game-high 24 points during the spurt while Kennedy scored four of the other five.
As one might expect from a matchup featuring two of the area’s top teams, both coaches said they took positives from the game. For Osbourn Park, it was the energetic and unified team effort the Yellow Jackets put forth in their first of three games in the next four nights, coach Chrissy Kelly said.
“We have a large group of seniors that have put in a lot of work over the years—this is really their team and I am really proud of them,” Kelly said.
Each of the seniors made standout plays at times in the team’s opener, but the one who stood out among them all was Jo Raflo, who has signed with Division 1 Presbyterian. The stellar outside shooter excelled in all aspects of the game, making four three-pointers, but also adding four baskets in the paint along with two perfect free throws.
Raflo, who also scored 24 points, said energy and defense are the team’s hallmarks as well as their focal points in practice.
“We preach defense every practice and it’s our biggest focus,” Raflo said. “But there’s a great group of girls here who give their all on the court and I am proud to play alongside them.”
Strong individual defense was shown by senior Maddie Scarborough, who made Andrews work for her points, and Kori Cole, who helped the Jackets overcome an early deficit in offensive rebounds.
“[Alyssa's] going to get her points, but I thought the girls played great defense [throughout] and made things a little bit harder for her," Kelly said.
Meanwhile, Colgan coach Fred Milbert said he was not pleased with the team’s overall shooting from the field or the line, but did take pride in the team’s comeback at the end.
“We left some shots there, especially inside early, but I thought we stepped up our defensive intensity in the second half,” Milbert said. “By this time of the year, we’ve normally played about 10 or 12 games, but since we’ve only been in the gym since early December, games like this are going to happen.”
OSBOURN PARK (1-0) Powell 3 0-0 6, Raflo 9 2-2 24, Lemanski 3 3-4 9, Harju 2 0-0 5, Epps 1 0-0 2, Scarborough 2 1-3 5, Cole 1 0-2 2. Totals 21 6-9 53.
COLGAN (3-1) Andrews 8 8-12 24, Perryman 2 4-6 9, Brown 3 0-0 6, Fuller 2 4-7 8, Damato 1 1-2 3. Totals—16 17-27 50.
Halftime score—Osbourn Park, 29-18. Three point goals—Osbourn Park 5 (Raflo 4, Harju), Colgan 1 (Perryman). Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.
