For many years, former Forest Park and current Osbourn Park coach Chrissy Kelly has had high standards and has routinely demanded each of her players give her the maximum effort and execution they can muster, which has resulted in her team’s becoming perennial successes.
On paper, this season may pose one of the stiffest challenges of her coaching career, with the Yellow Jackets having lost seven key players from last year’s team and having returned just one starter, senior Hailey Kellogg.
Yet Osbourn Park remained undefeated Tuesday night in a 52-37 non-district victory over host Forest Park and the staples that have been characteristic of Kelly-coached teams in the past—suffocating defense, relentless energy, and precise ball movement—were again prominent.
Osbourn Park (3-0) forced 11 turnovers in the first quarter while outscoring the Bruins 17-5. Forest Park (1-3) did pull within 45-33 with 5:01 left in the game, but never could overcome the difficult first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets allowed just nine field goals in 35 attempts (25.7 percent) to Forest Park, while shooting 18 for 48 (37.5 percent) from the field themselves. Osbourn Park won despite having three players—Alana Powell, Kellogg, and Danielle Darfour in foul trouble for much of the game. Kellogg scored just five points, but missed most of the first three quarters with foul trouble.
Kelly said she was pleased with her team’s defensive effort, but said she felt the team is still finding its way offensively as well as from a chemistry standpoint.
“Defensively, the kids did a lot of good things, but I need to be a better coach of these girls [from an offensive standpoint],” Kelly said. “I have to prepare them better and do a better job of growing them on the offensive side of the ball.”
Kelly said she needs to trust her coaching staff and remember how hard working her team is. To hear her tell it, the team needs to continue to develop every game and figures to do so because of its work ethic.
“Our kids deserve the start we are off to. We should be happy to be 3-0 because we could easily be 0-3,” Kelly said. “Because they are such hard working kids, they are always preparing themselves mentally. We need to remember, we graduated 99 percent of everything. We don’t have continuity or chemistry yet. This is three games into a 22-game season and this group hasn’t really played together enough yet.”
Forest Park overcame difficulties shooting from the field with strong free throw shooting (14 of 18, 77.7 percent).
The Bruins, which made just two field goals in the first half, got nine of a team-high 17 points from Trinity Galindo in the first half, including 8 of 10 from the free throw line. Besides Galindo, only Angel Jones (11 points) scored more than one field goal in the game for Forest Park.
Kelly lauded the leadership shown by Powell, who scored a game-high 18 points.
“I think Alana [Powell] grew up a lot tonight,” Kelly said. “She had to get used to not having Hailey together on the court with her [for most of the first half], and they are best friends off the court. She rose to the occasion big time.”
Kelly also praised both Kori Cole and Chloe Wolfe-Pullum (seven points apiece) for providing not only an offensive spark, but “doing a lot of little things.”
“It was a collective effort. I have to remember we are really young. They are really young and they are making me really old,” Kelly joked.
Powell overcame a slow start possibly impacted by the loss of Kellogg to foul trouble in the first half to score 11 points in the second half.
Powell credited the Yellow Jackets’ “relentless” defense as playing a major role in the victory.
“We have great defenders on our team and we work on these kinds of situations every day in practice, so it’s nothing new to us,” Powell said. “We’re nine deep and everybody has something [unique] to bring to the table. It definitely doesn’t feel like I am unsupported.”
OSBOURN PARK (3-0) Powell 6 5-8 18, Kellogg 2 0-0 5, Cole 2 3-5 7, Kelly 0 1-2 1, Brown 2 0-0 4, Darfour 2 2-4 7, Yann 1 0-1 3, Wolfe-Pullen 3 1-1 7. Totals—18 13-20-52.
FOREST PARK (1-3) Jones 4 2-2 11, Galindo 4 9-13 19, Gomez 0 0-0 0, Shelton 1 1-1 5, Young 0 2-2 2. 9 14-18-37.
Halftime score—Osbourn Park, 30-13. Three-point goals—Osbourn Park 4 (Darfour, Kellogg, Powell, Vann), Forest Park 3 (Galindo 2, Jones). Fouled out—Jones, Shelton. Technical fouls—none.
