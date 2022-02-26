Just before the Star Spangled Banner was played prior to the Class 6 Region B title game at Woodbridge High School Friday night, Osbourn Park girls’ basketball coach Chrissy Kelly addressed her team and the last word she was “defense.”
The team responded with a cry of “Defense” while clutching hands in the middle of the huddle and then throwing them into the air.
Alas, once the game started, the Yellow Jackets put on a defensive clinic and trailed for a total of just under one minute of the 32 minutes played, putting forth the type of pristine defensive performance that has become their hallmark.
Woodbridge (18-7) gave the Yellow Jackets all they could handle for three quarters, but in the end Osbourn Park’s defensive energy, prowess on the offensive glass, and overall depth proved pivotal in the visiting Yellow Jackets’ 52-42 victory.
While both teams advance to Friday’s state quarterfinals by virtue of playing in the region final, Osbourn Park’s players leaped, shouted, and embraced each other following the game as they each took turns posing with their second straight regional championship trophy, savoring their home game they will have in the state Class 6 quarterfinals.
Osbourn Park hosts James River Friday in the state quarterfinals, while Woodbridge is at Thomas Dale.
For three quarters, both teams engaged in a close, physical, defensive struggle that was punctuated by missed shots. Osbourn Park (24-1) had two of its top players, seniors Hailey Kellogg and Alana Powell, guarding Woodbridge’s prolific scorer, Amani Melendez, but Kellogg and Powell got help from Danielle Darfour and Alexandra Brown at times as the Jackets double teamed her frequently.
Melendez got her points (23), but was held to 5 of 19 shooting from the floor (26 percent), including missing her first seven shots. Melendez made 12 of 13 free throws and the Vikings made 15 of 19 overall to stay in the game until Osbourn Park pulled away in the fourth quarter.
In that frame, it appeared Woodbridge, who endured a grueling double-overtime victory over Patriot on Wednesday in the regional semifinals, ran out of gas. The Vikings made 1 of 7 shots (14.3 percent) from the field, including 0 for 3 from behind the three-point line.
Meanwhile, Osbourn Park made 7 of 11 free throws (63 percent) down the stretch and made 4 of 9 shots from the floor (44.4 percent) to pull away. Kellogg scored 8 of her 13 points in the quarter, including going 5 of 6 from the line.
Kellogg said the Yellow Jackets’ preparation made the difference, especially in the fourth quarter.
“In practice, we go nine deep, so there’s definitely a lot of defensive intensity,” Kellogg said. “[Melendez] is a great player and really sets the tempo, so I definitely expended a lot of energy defensively, but it feels very good to win a game against a very good team like Woodbridge.”
Both teams started slowly as neither team scored a point through the first four minutes of the game before Osbourn Park’s Alana Powell made a layup with 3:52 to play in the first quarter to give the Jackets a 2-0 lead.
After Osbourn Park got layups from both Alexandra Brown and Kori Cole to take a 6-0 lead, Woodbridge finally scored when senior forward Reina Washington scored the first of her three three-pointers to cut the lead in half. But Kellogg sank a three-pointer at the other end just before the quarter ended to give Osbourn Park a 9-3 first quarter lead.
Woodbridge went just 11 for 41 (26.8 percent) from the floor in the game, but went 4 for 9 in the second quarter, including two three-pointers by Washington, to trail by just one point at 18-17 at halftime. The Vikings also went 5 for 13 (38 percent) from the floor in the third quarter, but Osbourn Park used seven points from Powell and a key three-pointer by Angelina Yann to take a 36-32 lead after the third quarter.
After Melendez made one of two free throws to pull the Vikings within three at 36-33, the Yellow Jackets went on a 9-0 run, that included a three-pointer and two made free throws by Kellogg, to pull away.
Kelly said Osbourn Park’s individual talent may not match that of some others (they don’t have a scorer averaging 30 points a game like Woodbridge does), the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
“Watching them pose with that trophy…we may not have the talent that some other teams has, but every girl on this team has the heart and the unity to make good things happen,” Kelly said. “It’s a joy to coach this team and I love my players, every single one of them.”
Kelly also credited the game plan of her opponent, Woodbridge coach Mark Hines, for disrupting Osbourn Park’s offensive rhythm early.
“His [Hines’] game plan worked very well, especially early,” Kelly said. “But we found a way to move the ball better in the second half and both teams made the adjustments [to the fouls that were called early on.] They gave us everything we could handle,” Kelly said.
Cole, who scored a team-high 14 points, had a wide smile when she posed for a selfie taken by her father with the region trophy in hand, said the team’s mental toughness was another factor late in the game.
‘When we went into the team room at halftime, we got our energy up and we knew we had to do what we had to do to get the trophy,” Cole said. “It was a mental thing for us as a team, but for me individually, the coaches got in my ear, and this [gesturing and posing with the trophy] was the result. It feels amazing, but the job is not done.”
Kelly praised the job her team’s defenders did on Melendez, who missed 14 shots, even though she scored 23 points.
“She [Melendez] can really go,” Kelly said. “I told the girls, ‘She’s going to score her points. You just can’t get demoralized when she scores.’ We have a really unified team and they gave great effort, but we take this a game at a time. We will have to look at the film and look at the areas we had shortcomings we had to prepare for states. Every game is a new game, so you really can’t take anything away from a game like this.”
Kelly, who previously won a regional title with Forest Park, said the achievement of winning the title and having a deep state title run, is not easy.
“When I was a young coach at Forest Park and left to go to [George] Mason and then came back to coach high school again,” Kelly said. “I realized how difficult it is to win [a regional title], so it’s special. You have to do the little things—make your free throws, hit the boards, take smart shots. That’s how you win games like these.”
OSBOURN PARK (24-1) Powell 4 2-5 11, Kellogg 3 5-6 13, Cole 4 5-6 14, Brown 3 1-3 7, Darfour 1 2-3 4, Yann 1 0-0 3. Totals—15 15-23-52.
WOODBRIDGE (17-8) Melendez 5 12-13 23, Wilkins 1 0-0 3, Smith 1 0-0 2, Washington 3 3-6 12, Clark-Samders 1 0-0 2. Totals—11 15-19 42.
Halftime score—Osbourn Park, 18-17. Three-point goals—Osbourn Park 5 (Kellogg 2, Cole, Powell, Yann), Woodbridge 5 (Washington 3, Wilkins, Melendez). Fouled out—none. Technical fouls—none.
