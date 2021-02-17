Prince William County will have a chance of crowning two state basketball champions this season.
Osbourn Park’s girls and Potomac boys advanced to the Class 6 title games following semifinal wins Wednesday on the road. Osbourn Park (14-1) defeated Cosby (7-2) and Potomac (13-0) defeated Landstown 79-73.
The Yellow Jackets, who are appearing in the school’s first-ever state basketball final for either boys or girls, visits Madison at 7 p.m. Saturday in the girls final. Potomac, which is looking for its fourth state title in the program’s history, plays at Centreville at 7 p.m. for the boys championship.
On Wednesday, Osbourn Park turned in another stellar defensive performance. After allowing 14 first-quarter points, the Yellow Jackets tightened up and only trailed by four at halftime, 20-16.
Osbourn Park did a good job defending Cosby’s top offensive threat, senior center Alexis Warren. The UVA-Wise signee entered the game averaging 22 points a game, but was held to 15 by an Osbourn Park defense that constantly surrounded her with two or three players during the game.
Osbourn Park also relied on another one of its signature marks this season: 3-point shooting. The Yellow Jackets converted eight for the game. Senior Alex Harju turned in her second-straight outstanding performance from the perimeter by recording four 3’s to finish with a team-high 12 points. Harju had 21 points and five 3’s Feb. 11 in Osbourn Park’s 50-49 win over Colgan in the Region B final.
Jo Raflo and Maddie Scarborough added two 3’s apiece for the Yellow Jackets. Two 3’s from Harju and one from Raflo helped Osbourn Park take the lead for good after the lead went back and forth a few times in the third quarter.
Cosby got within three with two minutes left in the game, but Osbourn Park held on.
Potomac overcame a 43-point performance by Landstown junior guard Donald Hand. The Panthers led 60-47 going into the fourth quarter and then withstood a Landstown run that made the score 63-62.
Potomac responded with a 7-2 run of its own.
Tyrell Harris led Potomac with 26 points. He was 10 of 15 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Anthony Jackson added 18 points, including going 4 of 8 from the 3-point line. For the game, the Panthers were 19 of 27 from the free-throw line and 27 of 49 from the field (55 percent).
