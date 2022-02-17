Hailey Kellogg and Alana Powell combined for 36 points Wednesday as host and top-seeded Osbourn Park defeated second-seeded Patriot 58-36 in the Cedar Run District Tournament final.
Kellogg led the Yellow Jackets with 19 points, 15 of which came from the 3-point line. Powell totaled 14. Both players scored all their points in the game's first three quarters.
Osbourn Park held Patriot 12 first-half points.
With the victory, the Yellow Jackets (21-1) recorded their highest number of wins in school history. Osbourn Park won 20 games in back-to-back seasons (1983 and 1984) while competing as a Group AA school.
Addisyn Banks led the Pioneers (16-6) with 12 points.
Both teams advance to the Class 6 Region B Tournament, which starts Monday.
