Kyle Whitten has agreed to sign with the Tampa Bay Rays as an undrafted rookie.
The Osbourn Park graduate was not chosen during the three-day 20-round Major League Baseball Draft that finished Tuesday.
A right-handed pitcher who played four seasons at the University of Virginia, Whitten spent the majority of his college career as a reliever. He pitched in 79 total games, including three starts which all came his freshman season.
He finished with a 5-4 overall record and a 4.70 ERA for his career. This season, he was 0-1 with a 3.16 ERA in 27 games in helping Virginia reach the College World Series.
In 2019, he recorded nine saves.
(0) comments
