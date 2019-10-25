Mike Ploger doesn’t remember everyone he interacts with at Nationals Park as Washington’s in-game host. How could he? He’s constantly on the go during each home game, visiting various sections of the stadium to hand out prizes and ask trivia questions.
But fans remember him. And it’s those moments that mean the most to the 2009 Osbourn Park High School graduate.
“You are creating memories that might last a lifetime,” Ploger said. “Who wouldn’t love this job?”
Especially now that Washington is two games away from capturing the World Series. Up 2-o against Houston, the Nationals host games 3 and 4 Friday and Saturday with first pitch at 8:07 each night.
“It’s a joy to be a part of,” Ploger said. “I’m super hopeful it ends the way we all want.”
The Woodbridge native began with Washington fresh out of West Virginia University in 2014 as a broadcast journalism major. He learned of the opening after someone passed along a link. Auditioning before front-office personnel, he read scripts and acted like he was speaking before a sold-out stadium. Two weeks later, the Nationals called and offered him the job.
Since the position required more entertaining than reporting, it wasn’t what he studied in college and got his degree in. But he jumped at the opportunity.
“I will never forget it,” Ploger said. “It was my first job. I was elated. This was my hometown team.”
Ploger spent two seasons with the Nationals before accepting a job as a sports reporter with NBC 24 in Toledo. Ploger worked for one year and three months in Ohio before ownership outsourced many of the positions to South Bend, Ind. The reduction in staff left Ploger out of work. But not for long.
He knew the Nationals were looking for a new in-game host. He called his old boss and was offered the job again. He’s been doing it ever since.
“I’m so incredibly thankful,” Ploger said.
While hosting World Series games is new to the Nationals, Ploger plans to stick to his usual pre-game routine. He’ll get to the park three hours early and go over what he needs to do. He said it might be hard to concentrate with the FOX studio set up next to him as national media descend on Washington.
“That might throw me off,” Ploger joked.
Ploger is not the only member of his family who works behind a microphone. His older sister, Elizabethany, is the daytime host for HOT 99.5 in Washington D.C. She is a 2005 Osbourn Park graduate who also graduated from West Virginia with a degree in broadcast journalism.
“She’s kind of my inspiration,” said Ploger, who also was the sports reporter for Osbourn Park’s first-ever student news broadcast called “Live from the Hive” in reference the school’s mascot, the Yellow Jackets. “I followed in her footsteps.”
At the moment, Ploger said the Nationals gig is his full-time job since he does all 81 home games. He also helps out with George Mason University men’s basketball and writes and hosts videos for Visme’s YouTube channel.
Ploger said he isn’t sure if he wants to still pursue a career in local sports broadcasting. But as he figures out his next move, he’s thrilled to be part of the Nationals’ historic run.
“I love what I do,” Ploger said.
