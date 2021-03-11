Osbourn Park graduate Myra Konte part of something special at Vanderbilt

Myra Konte first stood out to Vanderbilt women’s soccer coach Darren Ambrose at a club tournament after she breezed past three players and dribbled the ball down the middle of the field without losing possession.
Ambrose held off actively recruiting Konte until she did the same thing at another tournament. No more waiting. It was time to act.
“This is a kid we want,” Ambrose said.
Ambrose chose correctly. Konte has helped lift the program to new heights and in the process made some history of her own.
In November, the Osbourn Park High School graduate earned MVP honors after Vanderbilt won its first SEC tournament title since 1994. Then in January, Konte became the first Vanderbilt player selected in the National Women’s Soccer League Draft when the North Carolina Courage chose her with the 30th overall pick in the third round.
Hired in January 2015, Ambrose needed players like Konte if he planned to rebuild a Vanderbilt program that had not posted a winning season in five years. The key was convincing Konte to come.
His pitch was simple: Attend the Nashville-based school and become part of something special.
Konte knew nothing about Vanderbilt when Ambrose started recruiting her. But as is her custom, Konte methodically sorted through her options instead of rushing into a decision.
She visited Florida State, Virginia and Virginia Tech as well, but Vanderbilt stood out for one reason: She felt at home, which said a lot given she was considering attending a college out of state in an unfamiliar city where she knew no one.
“They knew how to make someone feel special,” Konte said.
Konte’s mother, Irene, agreed. The two visited the school together, and Ambrose impressed them with his presentation.
Both mother and daughter wanted a school with a strong academic reputation. Vanderbilt checked that box. They also needed help financially to attend the expensive private school. Vanderbilt checked that box as well.
“They looked at the value of the education and getting in on the ground floor,” Ambrose said. “That was enough. That’s what her mom wanted to hear.”
Konte has faced some adjustments since arriving at Vanderbilt in the fall of 2017. She changed positions and missed most of her junior season with an ACL injury.
But in both cases, she patiently did what was necessary to remain a fixture on the field.
Before Vanderbilt, Konte’s primary position was forward as a member of the Braddock Road Youth Club team. Konte, who began playing soccer at age 6 and is one of three sisters to play the sport in college, never competed for Osbourn Park.
Ambrose, though, switched her to defense.
“She had qualities that were better suited there,” Ambrose said. “She took to it like a duck to water. She made it her own and embraced the opportunity to play the position.”
Konte made an immediate impact as a defender, earning a spot on the all-SEC freshman and tournament teams and being named Vanderbilt Athletics’ Female Newcomer of the Year. She remained a constant in the lineup her sophomore season and the start of her junior season.
But then on Sept. 25, 2019, in a game at Louisville, Konte felt her knee buckle after chasing an opponent who had the ball. She had never suffered a serious enough injury before to miss any games and now she was done for the season.
The news devastated her, but she focused on her rehab with plans to return the following season. Then in July, Konte faced another possible setback after a scope removed some scar tissue.
The good news, though, was that she was under no pressure to speed up her recovery because the NCAA had awarded fall sports athletes an extra year of eligibility since the pandemic affected their seasons.
“I did not feel rushed to come back,” Konte said. “This is good for me.”
Even with the opportunity to turn pro this spring, Konte never wavered from playing the next two seasons at Vanderbilt.
Going into the NWSL Draft, Konte knew she had an outside chance to be selected. She did not register for the draft, but teams could still pick her after the league and the NCAA agreed to a one-time waiver that permitted college players who had played three seasons to be drafted and still retain their eligibility.
On Jan. 13, Konte was at her Woodbridge home with family when she saw her name called. Although the Courage knew she planned to finish her eligibility at Vanderbilt before having the opportunity to play pro soccer in the spring of 2022, Konte still felt honored by the selection.
“My mouth dropped and my mom screamed,” Konte said. “My sister was videotaping everything. I had no idea what was going on.”
Konte’s decision to stay at Vanderbilt reflected why she chose the school in the first place: soccer and academics. Konte will graduate in May with a degree in medicine, health and society. In the fall, she will enroll as a graduate student and pursue a master’s degree in the same field.
“I was never focused on the record,” Konte said when she first committed to Vanderbilt her junior year of high school. “I was always looking at what they could provide me for the future.”
Ranked in the top five for the first time in the program’s history, Vanderbilt’s spring regular season begins March 11 against Kennesaw State. The Commodores play four official games before competing in their fourth straight NCAA Tournament starting in April.
“I’m definitely happy to be back with the team,” Konte said. “I want to keep the momentum.”
Consistency and intensity have marked Konte’s time at Vanderbilt. That’s why Ambrose recruited her. And it’s why those attributes also inspire others.
“She’s not the most vocal, but she has a personal connection to the players on this team and she does it privately,” Ambrose said. “She sets the bar high.”
