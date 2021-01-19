Osbourn Park High School graduate Myra Konte announced Monday she will return for to Vanderbilt University for to continue her college soccer career.
On Jan. 14, the senior defender became the first Commodore to be selected in the National Women’s Soccer League Draft when the North Carolina Courage chose her with the 30th overall pick in the third round. She is also the first graduate of a Prince William County high school to be selected in the NWSL Draft.
While honored by her selection and the opportunity to turn pro now, Konte will instead come back to Vanderbilt for the resumption of the 2020-21 season in the spring followed by the season in the fall.
Konte will graduate in May with a degree in Medicine, Health and Society. In the fall, she will enroll as a graduate student where she will pursue a master’s degree in the same field.
Konte was named the SEC Tournament MVP in November after helping lead Vanderbilt to the championship. She started 10 of the Commodores’ 12 matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.