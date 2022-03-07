Rebecca Tillett arrived at Longwood University facing a huge challenge: turning around a struggling Longwood University women’s basketball program.

In three seasons, the Osbourn Park graduate and former OP and Forest Park head girls basketball coach has done just that and then some.

On Sunday night, the second-seeded Lancers earned their first-ever NCAA Division I Tournament berth with an 86-47 win over top-seeded Campbell in the Big South Championship game.

Longwood jumped out to a 17-0 lead and never looked back.

Campbell swept the regular-season series between the two programs.

Longwood (21-11) will learn who its NCAA opponent is next Sunday.

Longwood’s roster features three other connections: Osbourn Park graduate Hannah Osaro, Tillett’s daughter Bel, who played her freshman year at Osbourn Park, and assistant coach Jessica Olmstead.

Osaro is a 6-2 sophomore center and Tillett is a freshman guard. Tillett graduated from Cosby High School in Chesterfield. Olmstead was an assistant under Tillett at Forest Park. Olmstead also was an assistant at Hylton.

Tillett is a former head girls basketball coach at Osbourn Park (four seasons) and Forest Park (six seasons), where she compiled an overall record of 166-72. Tillett led Forest Park to three state tournament appearances, including the 2008 Group AAA final.

She left Forest Park in July of 2013 to become an assistant at Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

After one season at IUP, Tillett, for family reasons, returned to Prince William County in the spring of 2014 as Hylton’s head girls basketball coach. But her stay at Hylton was brief after Navy expressed interest in her.

Tillett accepted the Navy position July 18, 2014.

Tillett was an assistant coach at Navy for four seasons. She was promoted to recruiting coordinator in 2016-17 and to associate head coach April 25, 2017. In her four years in Annapolis, Navy went 81-47.

Tillett comes from a family of coaches.

Tillett's father Larry Nemerow coached basketball and soccer at Osbourn Park. In 23 seasons as the Yellow Jackets' head boys soccer coach, Nemerow won 299 games and led his program to 14 straight regional appearances before retiring after the 2014 season. He is a member of Osbourn Park's Athletics Hall of Fame.

Tillett's brother Nate is the head boys soccer coach at Gainesville High School. Another brother Daniel is the head girls basketball coach at Gainesville.

Tillett replaced Bill Reinson at Longwood. Reinson had been the Lancers’ head coach since the 2010-11 season, where he finished with a 58-177 career record.