Osbourn Park graduate Rebecca Tillett is on to her next head coaching job.
Buoyed by her success in leading Longwood University this season to its first-ever NCAA Division I Tournament, Tillett has taken the head women’s basketball position at Saint Louis University.
"Rebecca comes highly recommended from the highest levels of women's basketball,” said SLU director of athletics Chris May. “Her skills at developing women's basketball players and leaders will allow our program to meet our goals, which are to compete for A-10 championships annually and play in the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship. Rebecca's preparation and skills are a perfect fit for our program."
Saint Louis announced the hire Tuesday and held a press conference Wednesday to introduce Tillett.
In three years, Tillett turned around a Longwood program that had gone 31-119 in the previous five years prior to her arrival as an assistant from the Naval Academy.
Tillett went 36-19 in her tenure at Longwood, capped off by a 22-12 mark this season that included capturing the Big South Conference Tournament and the automatic NCAA berth that came with it.
Tillett is a former head girls basketball coach at Osbourn Park (four seasons) and Forest Park (six seasons), where she compiled an overall record of 166-72. Tillett led Forest Park to three state tournament appearances, including the 2008 Group AAA final.
She left Forest Park in July of 2013 to become an assistant at Division II Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
After one season at IUP, Tillett, for family reasons, returned to Prince William County in the spring of 2014 as Hylton’s head girls basketball coach. But her stay at Hylton was brief after Navy expressed interest in her.
Tillett accepted the Navy position July 18, 2014.
Tillett was an assistant coach at Navy for four seasons. She was promoted to recruiting coordinator in 2016-17 and to associate head coach April 25, 2017. In her four years in Annapolis, Navy went 81-47.
Tillett’s father is Larry Nemerow, a longtime soccer and basketball coach at Osbourn Park.
In 23 seasons as the Yellow Jackets' head boys soccer coach, Nemerow won 299 games and led his program to 14 straight regional appearances before retiring after the 2014 season. He is a member of Osbourn Park's Athletics Hall of Fame.
Tillett's brother Nate is the head boys soccer coach at Gainesville High School. Another brother Daniel is the head girls basketball coach at Gainesville.
