Osbourn Park High School has hired Reggie Scott as its next head football coach.
Scott comes over from Freedom High School in Woodbridge, where he served the last two seasons as an assistant.
Previously, Scott worked as an assistant at Fairfax High School and Thomas Jefferson Science and Tech High School in Alexandria. Scott has spent the last six years with the Playmakers Elite (PME) Youth Football Program.
Scott is a 2007 Hylton High School graduate.
Scott replaces Ryan Smith who said he stepped down as Osbourn Park's head football coach to spend more time with family.
Smith led the Yellow Jackets for two seasons, going 1-16 overall. Osbourn Park was 0-7 this season. Smith replaced Dan Evans who went 6-34 over four seasons.
Prior to Evans, Brian Beaty led Osbourn Park for 14 seasons. When he stepped down, Beaty was Prince William County's longest tenured head football coach at the time.
Osbourn Park has not posted a winning record since 2009. That's also the last time the Yellow Jackets reached the playoffs. Since 2009, Osbourn Park has gone 22-85 with three winless seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.