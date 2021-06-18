Osbourn Park scored all its runs in the bottom of the second and then held off Riverbend’s rally to win Friday’s Class 6 Region B softball final 5-4.
With the victory, the Yellow Jackets captured their first region title since 2016, the same year they won the state title. Osbourn Park (12-3) plays at Class 6 Region A champion Cosby in the state semifinals Tuesday, tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m. The winner advances to the state final June 26.
Cosby defeated Tallwood 10-0 Friday.
Cedar Run District player of the year Alena Hillyard was the winning pitcher. The Eastern Kentucky-bound junior struck out 11 and allowed nine hits, two earned runs and six walks in seven innings.
Madison Brewer and Hillyard each had two RBIs and Cassie Mills one. Hillyard led Osbourn Park with two hits. Brewer brought in the first two runs of the game.
Riverbend out hit the Yellow Jackets 9-7. The Bears scored two runs in the top of the third, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.
SKYLINE 8, BRENTSVILLE 5: Host Skyline scored all its runs in the bottom of the third of Friday’s Class 3 Region B final.
Brentsville (11-4) took a 3-0 lead after the first inning and then added two runs in the top of the seventh.
Lexie Reid led the Tigers with three RBIs. She was 2 for 3 from the plate. Raegan Cullen was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored.
