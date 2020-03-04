Osbourn Park senior Hannah Osaro remembers vividly the chance encounter she had with former Yellow Jackets coach Cliff Gorham that prompted her to begin playing basketball as an eighth grader at Parkside Middle School, shortly after moving to Manassas from Fairfax.
“I was in the guidance office and coach Gorham saw me and said, ‘Stand up,’” Osaro remembers. “He took one look at me and said, ‘Welcome to the family.’”
Osaro said she shortly began training with Gorham to learn the finer points of the game and she has adapted very quickly to become a defensive standout as the lone senior on an Osbourn Park team that reached the state tournament after narrowly losing to Colgan this past Friday in the Class 6 Region B final.
At 6-2, Osaro is the only member of the Yellow Jackets’ team over six feet tall. That height as well as her athleticism are the attributes that undoubtedly led Gorham to encourage her to pick up the game, and Osaro said once she began playing the game, she found it to be a passion.
Osaro estimates she spent 4-5 hours per day every day for two years, doing everything she could to get better in every aspect of the game.
“Hannah has come a long way in a short time,” Osbourn Park coach Chrissy Kelly said. “She has worked hard to get better.”
That effort has paid dividends as Osaro accepted an offer to play for Longwood University, coached by former Osbourn Park and Forest Park coach Rebecca Tillett.
Osaro said she accepted the offer because she knew Tillett’s daughter Belle, a former teammate, and because of the feeling she got when she visited Longwood.
“Once I visited, it felt like [I was part of the] family,” Osaro said, adding she wants to major in information systems because she is very interested in computers.
For her part, Tillett echoed similar sentiments in a release issued by Longwood.
“Hannah’s size, versatility, and athleticism will be an immediate asset,” Tillett wrote in the release. “She knows how to play the game the right way on both ends of the floor. She has a propensity for defense and rebounding, which we need to build a championship culture.”
Osaro said the area in which her game has progressed the most from when she first started playing to now is in her mental approach.
“Both coach Gorham and coach Kelly have coached me to be mentally prepared, to think about the next play. On the court, you might be nervous, but you can’t show it,” Osaro said. “As the only senior on the team, I have found that if I show I am nervous, the other girls will get even more nervous and that won’t help us get to where we want to go.”
Osaro said the Yellow Jackets’ tough loss to Colgan this past Friday should serve as a catalyst for better play this week in the state tournament as the Yellow Jackets will travel to the Region A runner-up. She said Osbourn Park adjusted well after falling behind 7-2 early and later down by 10 points at 33-23 late in the third quarter, before rallying to within one possession in a 46-43 loss.
“It wasn’t one of our better games, but we can definitely learn from it,” said Osaro, who missed the Yellow Jackets’ first 11 games after injuring her knee in July at a tournament. “We have to realize we can never give up. We made some early adjustments, but by the time we really adjusted, it was too late [to come back all the way].”
Osaro said it is her love for the game that fuels the energy and mental toughness she displays in every game.
“At first, what fueled me to go to the gym was that I was eager to learn the game and I just loved being in the gym,” Osaro said. “Now what makes me want to keep playing is the opportunity to give back to the game I love. I am really thankful to have the opportunity to play basketball in college for free. The game has given me a lot of things, and I have to keep working hard to give back.”
