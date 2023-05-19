Osbourn Park’s Jazmin Jackson helps the Dominican Republic reach a milestone

On the morning of April 24, Jazmin Jackson buzzed around the hallways searching for as many of her teachers as possible. It was her first day back at Osbourn Park High School and she had no time to waste.

For two weeks, she had done no schoolwork while representing host Dominican Republic at the Concacaf U-20 Qualifying Tournament. Now back in her regular academic environment, she needed to explain why.

As hard as Jackson she tried to keep up with her studies, it was a lost cause. The internet connection at the hotel where she stayed on the Caribbean island kept going down. Her short-term hot spot wasn’t much help either.

So instead of fighting for a link every day, Jackson gave up and hoped her teachers would understand the situation.

2023 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship Where: Dominican Republic When: May 24-June 3 Number of teams: Eight. Group A consists of the United States, Canada, Jamaica and Panama; Group B is Mexico, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic Dominican Republic’s game schedule: Thursday, May 25, against Mexico, 6 p.m.; Saturday, May 27, against Costa Rica, 3 p.m.; Monday, May 29, against Puerto Rico, 3 p.m. Tournament format: The top two finishers in each of the two groups advance to the semifinals, and the winners of those two matches will advance to the championship match and qualify for the World Cup. The winner of the third-place match will earn Concacaf’s third and final berth in the World Cup. Defending champion: United States Did you know? This is the Dominican Republic’s first appearance in the U-20 Concacaf Women’s Soccer Tournament

On a clear mission, the Woodbridge resident arrived at the Manassas-based school 30 minutes early and got to work. Jackson spoke with four of her teachers before school began and the other three during the day.

Much to Jackson’s relief, each teacher told her what she needed to catch up on if anything. There was no need for worry. Her academics were in order. She could return to a normal schedule. For a brief moment anyway.

Because on May 19, Jackson was on the move again, leaving for the Dominican Republic in preparation for the eight-team Concacaf U-20 Tournament May 24-June 3.

For the first time in the program’s history, the Dominican Republic advanced to the Concacaf U-20 Tournament after winning its group in April’s qualifier. Jackson played a pivotal role in that accomplishment, starting all three games at forward.

Now she advances to the next level with a definite goal in mind.

“You don't really hear about the Dominican Republic making it far in soccer, and I want to be a part of that change,” Jackson said. “Getting to represent my country and all the people that live there is such a huge honor.”

LEAVING HOME

Jackson’s participation with the Dominican Republic follows a trend where countries from that part of the world are filling out their rosters with U.S.-based players who can have dual citizenship. The countries bring in these higher-skilled players with the hopes of increasing their chances of advancement in World Cup qualifiers.

For the April tournament, 13 players, including Jackson, on the Dominican Republic roster were from the United States. Overall, 10 of the competing countries had a total of 61 players on their rosters. Six, including Jackson, came from Prince William County.

Did you know? Jazmin Jackson tied a school record April 22, 2022 when she scored nine goals in a 10-1 win over Gainesville. Billy Lanza, a 1992 Osbourn Park graduate, was the first to accomplish that feat.

The others were Colgan High School’s Anika Berger, Cassie Villifan and Amy Angel and Patriot’s Alexa Funes, who represented El Salvador, and Saint John Paul the Great’s Sofia Colon-Gonzalez, who played for Puerto Rico.

Jackson’s opportunity to compete for another country came through her mother’s side of the family – both of her mother’s parents are from the Dominican Republic.

But to get on the youth national team’s radar, Jackson needed someone to put her in touch with the right person.

Lauryn Hutchinson, who trains Jackson, filled that role. The Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s national team member connected Jackson with someone who brought her in for a tryout in March in Honduras.

Jackson said it took her some time to adjust to the heat. But she did well enough that the Dominican Republic brought her back for the qualifying tournament.

Jackson scored one official goal during group play, but in her mind and those of others she recorded two.

In the Dominican Republic’s second game, Jackson said she tallied the nicest goal she’s ever produced when she placed her shot into the upper right corner of the net. The officials, however, disallowed the goal without ever explaining why.

The moment confused Jackson but did not take away from her first trip to the Dominican Republic.

“It was a memorable experience,” Jackson said. “The bus rides after the games, we were so happy and dancing. The first four days we were able to explore and eat great food and see another culture.”

Her mother, Maria, agreed.

“She enjoyed it,” Maria said. “She felt like a little celebrity.”

GOALS GALORE

Scoring has been Jackson’s forte since she started playing soccer at age 3. Maria said Jackson gets her athletic ability from her father, Antoine, a former standout baseball player at Norfolk State.

At Osbourn Park, Jackson made an immediate impact and is a bright spot for a program that’s never had a winning season during her time there. Although her base high school is Freedom, Jackson attends Osbourn Park through its biotechnology specialty program. Prince William Public Schools allow incoming high school freshmen to attend a high school outside of their zone if they are admitted into that school’s specialty program.

There was no season her freshman year due to the pandemic. But she came back sophomore season to earn first-team all-Cedar Run District honors.

“She was a big part of our program right away,” said Osbourn Park head coach Ryan Flesch, who took over Jackson’s sophomore season. “Being an underdog program, she’s always been a core part.”

Locals abound Jazmin Jackson was one of six Prince William County athletes who competed in the Concacaf U-20 Qualifying Tournament April 14-22 in the Dominican Republic. The winners of each of the six groups advanced to the Concacaf U-20 Championship. Here are the other local players besides Jackson: Representing El Salvador: Colgan High School senior Anika Berger, junior Cassie Villifan and sophomore Amy Angel; Patriot sophomore Alexa Funes Representing Puerto Rico: Saint John Paul the Great senior Sofia Colon-Gonzalez

As a junior, Jackson netted at least 30 goals to secure a spot on the second-team all-state list. Jackson recorded nine of those goals in a 10-1 win April 22, 2022, against Gainesville. The mark tied a school record first set by 1992 Osbourn Park graduate Billy Lanza.

This season, she tallied 15 goals and three assists in 10 games. She missed Osbourn Park’s other four regular-season games and one postseason game due to her time in the Dominican Republic.

Jackson, nicknamed “Jazzy” as a little girl, is a challenge for opponents to cover. She can finish from as far out as 35 yards and beat players one-on-one, one-on-two and even one-on-three, and opposing coaches know they need to watch out for her.

“She is a player that we need to be aware of at all times when she is on the field because she has the ability to score at any moment,” said Battlefield head girls soccer coach Kevin Hilton.

When Jackson returns from her latest trip, she has exams to take and then graduation June 11, followed by another Dominican Republic invite for a tournament in late June. She will attend that tournament as long as it doesn’t interfere with her family’s vacation plans. Then she reports to Virginia Commonwealth University in mid-July.

Although she’s on the go, Jackson is ready to balance it all, even if there’s an iffy internet connection again this time around in the Dominican Republic.

“What makes all this worth it is knowing that all these people support us and take time out of their days to come to our games or watch on TV cheering us on,” Jackson said. “The love we get out in [the Dominican Republic] is unreal and knowing that I’m playing for all those people who support us makes it worth it.”