Osbourn Park High School’s Lena Gooden is the Gatorade Virginia Girls Track & Field Player of the Year. She is the school’s first recipient of this award in track and field.
A rising junior, Gooden won the long jump at the Class 6 state outdoor meet in Hampton with a leap of 20 feet, 3.75 inches that set a state-meet record. Her jump also ranked No. 8 in the nation. Gooden also placed second in the 400 and fourth in the 100 at states.
At the Class 6 Region B Meet, Gooden won the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes and the long jump.
Gooden carries a 4.21 grade point average.
The Gatorade award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. She is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Track & Field Player of the Year award to be announced in July.
