Her focus helped Samantha Borrayo become the ace pitcher for the Osbourn Park softball team as a junior.
That same continuous attention to detail translated into a dominant performance in the circle on Tuesday night, as the Yellow Jackets’ starter silenced the Battlefield bats with a complete game shutout in a 2-0 Cedar Run District win in Haymarket.
The game’s first - and, ultimately, decisive - run came with one out in the top of the first when Osbourn Park’s Amari Frederick lined into a fielder’s choice back to Battlefield pitcher Bailey Lavin.
Lavin juggled the hard liner before throwing home to try and put out shortstop Hayden Menefee, who singled in the game’s second at-bat; Jenna Wilson advanced her to third on a double. Menefee beat the tag by a hair, leaving Frederick safe at first with Wilson on second and still one out, but the Yellow Jackets (5-1, 2-0) would threaten no further.
“Throughout the lineup, they put good at-bats together,” Osbourn Park head coach Patrick DeRosa said. “They were putting the ball in play [and] putting pressure on the defense, and that was the biggest thing. I told the girls I was really proud of them tonight.”
Borrayo allowed just three baserunners - two hits and a walk - over the seven innings compared to seven strikeouts, a clinical effort that saw her ERA on the season shrink to 1.02 and strikeout-to-walk ratio jump to 6.9. After making one start and pitching just 15 innings in 2022, DeRosa called Borrayo’s outings “phenomenal” and said that Osbourn Park has been able to count on her early and often.
For Battlefield (3-3, 1-2), Maddie Johnson and Aiko Conaway each recorded a single. Lavin located the zone well, throwing 43 of 66 pitches for strikes and allowing no walks in five innings with one earned run; in 23 innings of action she’s allowed four walks.
