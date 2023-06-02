Osbourn Park head coach Patrick DeRosa took control of the Class 6 Region B championship trophy Thursday night and shouted toward his players as he lifted it high.

"Let's go!"

Samantha Borrayo, minutes removed from a stellar performance, carried a blue-and-gold flag into right field before handing it off for the team picture to Buzz, the team's costumed mascot who braved the humid conditions for the occasion.

Then, while they were huddled together on their home turf as regional champions for the second time in three years, one of the Yellow Jacket assistant coaches suddenly had to get out of the way. Instead of a water cooler, DeRosa's players had quietly been given enough silly string to leave him covered from all angles.

Borrayo's 13-strikeout complete game helped lead Osbourn Park (20-4) to home-field advantage in the first round of next week's state tournament with a 7-1 win over Colgan on Thursday. Striking out the last four batters she faced and walking none all evening, Borrayo got the run support she was looking for early and often after surrendering the Sharks' lone run in the top of the first.

Keyonce Ewell stole second after her leadoff double for Colgan (18-5), and scored courtesy Jordyn Hern's line drive single to center.

OP answered with a run of their own before Borrayo struck out the side in the top of the second - and added two more in the third for a total of seven to that point - but it was the pair she added on in the fourth that started to push momentum in OP's direction for good.

With runners on first and second, Sharks second baseman Molly George struck out looking on a full count before first baseman Mari Nicholson went down swinging on four pitches for the second out. Keonna Nichols then grounded out to short, and Osbourn Park had new life.

The Yellow Jackets took the lead with one out in the bottom of the inning via Ella Onstott's single to right that scored Jenna Wilson from second. Hayden Menefee reached on an error, Colgan's second of the game, but their third and final one the next at-bat proved costly.

Cordia Hirschy's single to left scored Onstott to double the lead, and Menefee made it 4-1 after a misplay in the outfield.

"I'm really, really proud of my team. They went out, they gave up an early run, and just basically shut it down from there," DeRosa said.

Borrayo continued working to find her command after her early struggles, producing three quick outs in the sixth before striking out the side on 11 pitches an inning later to polish off a remarkable showing. "They just never quit, ever," Borrayo said of her teammates who now shift their focus toward joining the 2016 team as the program's only state champions. "They have that fire always going in them, and it just keeps burning."

The Yellow Jackets will play the loser of Friday's Region A title game between Grassfield and Kellam in the Class 6 quarterfinal. Spared from having to make a three-hour trek to the Tidewater area, DeRosa and his group now look to build on their collective poise that is only increasing as the season reaches its climax.

"I'm confident in them [and] they're building confidence," he said. "[We've been] taking more bases, braver in the field, going after more balls and just [more] aggressive as a team."