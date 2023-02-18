Osbourn Park closed the first half on a 12-0 run and held on throughout a highly competitive second half to win their sixth straight Cedar Run District girl’s basketball tournament title with a 52-42 win over Gainesville in Manassas on Friday night.
The first three of Gainesville guard Madison McKenzie’s game-high 13 points opened the scoring, but the Yellow Jacket defense that has sent OP (20-4) to two consecutive state finals allowed just one more shot from the floor the remainder of the quarter and two more in the second. Free throws were an issue early and often for the Cardinals (21-3), who went 1-9 from the stripe in the first half and 7-17 for the game.
“Man, they’re good,” Osbourn Park coach Chrissy Kelly said of Gainesville. “Their resiliency, their fight, [their] talent, they’re just really good and really-well coached. I love my kids and I think we did some really good things tonight, but we’ve got to clean some things up.
“[Gainesville] made us dig really deep tonight.”
After Kennedy McCalla’s three-pointer around the midway point of the second quarter brought the Cardinals to within 16-11, a combination of GHS turnovers and incisive ball movement from the Yellow Jackets gave OP its 28-11 halftime lead. Senior Kori Cole and freshman Key Rainey led all scorers in the first half with eight points apiece.
From there, Gainesville continued to chip away at the deficit, getting it down to nine on a number of occasions but yielding to another small run from Osbourn Park - whose home crowd provided a significant advantage starting before tipoff.
“The student body was fantastic; I’m extremely grateful for them,” Kelly said. As for her team? “Their wit, their [resilience], they play for each other, all the things that make a very dangerous team … we missed 17 layups tonight, free throws we’ve got to get better at, the little things. We’ve got to get better.”
Gainesville, a second-year program, will be the No. 2 seed in the Class 6 Region B tournament and hosts Freedom-Woodbridge on Tuesday; top-seeded Osbourn Park will welcome Woodbridge.
“We did not do a good job of taking care of the ball,” Gainesville coach Daniel Nemerow said. “One of the things that Chrissy’s team does so well is they take mistakes and they just convert [on] them really fast … it’s the biggest crowd [we’ve] played in front of, the biggest stakes, we’ve never played for a trophy like that before.
“The region goes through Osbourn Park, as it should, so we’re going to get back to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.