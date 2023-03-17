The Virginia High School League announced its 2023 Class 6 all-state girls basketball team.
Osbourn Park 5’7” senior guard Alana Powell is the Class 6 Player of the Year and Gainesville head coach Daniel Nemerow is the Class 6 Coach of the Year.
Powell averaged 12.8 points, 2.9 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per game this season for the Yellow Jackets. The Region 6B POY and Cedar Run District POY, she led Osbourn Park to a 23-5 record and a third consecutive Region B championship. Powell earned second-team all-state honors in 2021-22.
Head coach Daniel Nemerow guided Gainesville to a 23-4 record and a state quarterfinal appearance in only the school’s second year of existence, opening for the 2021-22 academic year. Year one produced a 12-10 record. A program builder, Nemerow was Patriot High School’s first boys basketball coach when the school opened in 2011 before stepping down in 2016.
Eight (8) players make up the first and second teams regardless of position. Only those players selected to all-region first-teams are eligible for selection to the All-State team. Each All-State selection committee comprises eight basketball coaches (2 from each Region).
FIRST TEAM
NAME, SCHOOL, YEAR
Alana Powell Osbourn Park 2023
Nylah Wilson Thomas Dale 2025
Mia Woolfolk Manchester 2024
Sarah Link James Madison 2023
Georgia Simonsen Robinson 2025
Lanie Grant James River 2025
Rayne Wright Manchester 2025
Caitlin Crump Oakton 2023
Player of the Year: Alana Powell Osbourn Park 2023
Coach of the Year: Daniel Nemerow Gainesville
SECOND TEAM
Madison McKenzie Gainesville 2024
Kara Bremser McLean 2023
Toni McCrae Edison 2023
Kayla Dixon James Madison 2023
Mary Prater West Potomac 2023
Arshae Jackson James River 2023
Kori Cole Osbourn Park 2023
Jahniya Marion Centreville 2024
