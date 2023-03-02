FIRST TEAM
Alana Powell, Osbourn Park, Senior
Madison McKenzie, Gainesville, Junior
Lajayla Lipscomb, Potomac Senior, ,
Ella Negron, Patriot, Junior, ,
Kori Cole, Osbourn Park, Senior ,
Demi Gilliam, Gainesville, Freshman
AJ Jones, Colgan, Senior
Addisyn Banks, Patriot, Senior
SECOND TEAM
Farrah Abdallah, Hylton, Senior,
Taylor Allen, Potomac, Soph.
Carly Brimhall, Colonial Forge, Senior
Alex Brown, Osbourn Park, Soph.
Kenneah DeGuzman, Freedom-WB, Junior
Trinity Henderson, Woodbridge, Junior
Gabby Jackson, Woodbridge, Junior
Brianna Long, Colgan, Junior
Sydnee Smith, Patriot, Senior
Player of the year: Alana Powell, Osbourn Park
Coach of the year: Daniel Nemerow, Patriot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.