IN_Gainesville vs OP Girls Basketball_Doug Stroud Photography_DSC_8844.jpg

Osbourn Park's Alana Powell (1) attempts an underhand scoop shoot between Gainesville's Peyton White (30) and Demi Gilliam (21) during the Class 6 Region B Girls Regional Finals, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Photo by Doug Stroud Photography

 Doug Stroud

FIRST TEAM

Alana Powell, Osbourn Park, Senior

Madison McKenzie, Gainesville, Junior

Lajayla Lipscomb, Potomac Senior, ,

Ella Negron, Patriot, Junior, ,

Kori Cole, Osbourn Park, Senior ,

Demi Gilliam, Gainesville, Freshman 

AJ Jones, Colgan, Senior

Addisyn Banks, Patriot, Senior

SECOND TEAM

Farrah Abdallah, Hylton, Senior,

Taylor Allen, Potomac, Soph.

Carly Brimhall, Colonial Forge, Senior

Alex Brown, Osbourn Park, Soph.

Kenneah DeGuzman, Freedom-WB, Junior

Trinity Henderson, Woodbridge, Junior

Gabby Jackson, Woodbridge, Junior

Brianna Long, Colgan, Junior

Sydnee Smith, Patriot, Senior

Player of the year: Alana Powell, Osbourn Park

Coach of the year: Daniel Nemerow, Patriot 

